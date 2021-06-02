Manchester City star Phil Foden shortlisted for two Professional Footballers' Association awards

Premier League - Manchester City v Everton Manchester City's Fernandinho lifts the Premier League trophy at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Reuters (Reuters)

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) men's Player of the Year as well as the Young Player of the Year award, the organisation said on Wednesday.

Foden, 21, has made 50 appearances for City across competitions this season, helping Pep Guardiola's side to win the Premier League and League Cup while they also reached the Champions League final where they finished runners-up.

City dominate the six-man shortlist, with last year's winner Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Ilkay Gundogan also in contention.

Manchester United midfielder and top goal-scorer Bruno Fernandes plus Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who topped the league with 23 goals and 14 assists, complete the list of nominees.

The shortlist for the Young Player of the Year award comprises of six England internationals.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka and City's Foden are all in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who pulled out of the England squad with injury, also made the list.

Chelsea trio Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby and Ann-Katrin Berger are on the shortlist for the women's Player of the Year award, along with City's Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Sam Mewis.

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

New Zealand squad Tim Southee (capt), Trent Boult (games 4 and 5), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner

How to tell if your child is being bullied at school Sudden change in behaviour or displays higher levels of stress or anxiety Shows signs of depression or isolation Ability to sleep well diminishes Academic performance begins to deteriorate Changes in eating habits Struggles to concentrate Refuses to go to school Behaviour changes and is aggressive towards siblings Begins to use language they do not normally use

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

SCORES IN BRIEF Lahore Qalandars 186 for 4 in 19.4 overs

(Sohail 100,Phil Salt 37 not out, Bilal Irshad 30, Josh Poysden 2-26)

bt Yorkshire Vikings 184 for 5 in 20 overs

(Jonathan Tattersall 36, Harry Brook 37, Gary Ballance 33, Adam Lyth 32, Shaheen Afridi 2-36).

RESULT Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 4

Leverkusen: Alario (9'), Wirtz (89')

Bayern: Coman (27'), Goretzka (42'), Gnabry (45'), Lewandowski (66')

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Uefa Champions League play-off First leg: Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)

Ajax v Dynamo Kiev Second leg: Tuesday, August 28, 11pm (UAE)

Dynamo Kiev v Ajax

