Manchester City star Phil Foden shortlisted for two Professional Footballers' Association awards

Midfielder up for player of the year award and the young player prize

Premier League - Manchester City v Everton

Jun 2, 2021

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) men's Player of the Year as well as the Young Player of the Year award, the organisation said on Wednesday.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak: Manchester City ready to spend to replace 'legend' Sergio Aguero

Foden, 21, has made 50 appearances for City across competitions this season, helping Pep Guardiola's side to win the Premier League and League Cup while they also reached the Champions League final where they finished runners-up.

City dominate the six-man shortlist, with last year's winner Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Ilkay Gundogan also in contention.

Manchester United midfielder and top goal-scorer Bruno Fernandes plus Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who topped the league with 23 goals and 14 assists, complete the list of nominees.

The shortlist for the Young Player of the Year award comprises of six England internationals.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka and City's Foden are all in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who pulled out of the England squad with injury, also made the list.

Chelsea trio Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby and Ann-Katrin Berger are on the shortlist for the women's Player of the Year award, along with City's Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Sam Mewis.

SPAIN SQUAD

Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton)

Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

New Zealand squad

Tim Southee (capt), Trent Boult (games 4 and 5), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner

The view from The National
How to tell if your child is being bullied at school

Sudden change in behaviour or displays higher levels of stress or anxiety

Shows signs of depression or isolation

Ability to sleep well diminishes

Academic performance begins to deteriorate

Changes in eating habits

Struggles to concentrate

Refuses to go to school

Behaviour changes and is aggressive towards siblings

Begins to use language they do not normally use

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie

Ingredients
1 tbsp Spirulina powder
1 banana
1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)
1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder
½ cup fresh spinach leaves
½ cup vegan broth
2 crushed ice cubes (optional)

Method
Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy. 

Transgender report
SCORES IN BRIEF

Lahore Qalandars 186 for 4 in 19.4 overs
(Sohail 100,Phil Salt 37 not out, Bilal Irshad 30, Josh Poysden 2-26)
bt Yorkshire Vikings 184 for 5 in 20 overs
(Jonathan Tattersall 36, Harry Brook 37, Gary Ballance 33, Adam Lyth 32, Shaheen Afridi 2-36).

RESULT

Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 4
Leverkusen: Alario (9'), Wirtz (89')
Bayern: Coman (27'), Goretzka (42'), Gnabry (45'), Lewandowski (66')

MATCH INFO

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1
Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')
Gladbach: Pavard (37' og)

Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Uefa Champions League play-off

First leg: Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)
Ajax v Dynamo Kiev

Second leg: Tuesday, August 28, 11pm (UAE)
Dynamo Kiev v Ajax

