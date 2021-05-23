Manchester City finish on a high as Sergio Aguero enjoys perfect farewell

Premier League - Manchester City v Everton Manchester City's Fernandinho lifts the Premier League trophy at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Reuters (Reuters)

Manchester City concluded a victorious Premier League campaign on a high by smashing five past Everton on what was a thrilling last day of the season.

City veteran Sergio Aguero marked his final league game for the club by scoring twice as a substitute to help Pep Guardiola's team cruise to a 5-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Read More Manchester City unveil more tributes to record scorer Sergio Aguero

The already-crowned champions hit the ground running, with Kevin De Bruyne handing the hosts an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus doubled it three minutes later.

Everton got a chance to come back into the game in the 37th minute after Ruben Dias conceded a penalty for a foul on Richarlison. But Gylfi Sigurdsson's spot-kick was saved by Ederson.

After the break, it was one-way traffic again as Phil Foden finished well to make it 3-0 in the 53rd minute before Aguero entered the stage.

Aguero had started on the bench after Guardiola named a strong starting line-up despite them playing in the Champions League final against Chelsea next week.

And he hardly wasted any time after entering the field. His first goal came after a fine run in the 71st minute, before a header five minutes later completed the rout. It was a perfect way to finish the season for City as the champions finished 12 clear at the summit on 86 points.

City supporters made their presence felt on a day of jubilation. Before the match, many fans lined up along the road as City's team coaches made the journey from the training complex to the stadium.

Only 10,000 were permitted inside the Etihad stadium but the atmosphere was electric and few left before the post-match ceremonies, which included tributes to Aguero.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East