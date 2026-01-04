UAE and Gulf flights affected by grounding of fleets in Greece

Planes from the Middle East and Europe flying in Greek airspace could continue to be rerouted for several days after a collapse of radio communications.

Flights in Greek airspace were grounded on Sunday as air-traffic communication in the southern European country was disrupted by a loss of radio frequencies.

It could take several days for normal service to be resumed, a leading expert warned, with travellers advised to expect a difficult period. One Emirates flight has already had to reroute over Bulgaria to avoid Greek airspace, according to a post shared on social media by tracking website Flight Radar.

"Given the years of chronic underinvestment in its aviation industry, this sudden collapse of radio and communication frequency networks across Greece arguably comes as little surprise," Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at StrategicAero Research, told The National.

"For the best part of two decades, the economic turmoil that has beset Greece has meant that critical infrastructure such as radio and telecommunications suddenly failing without a back-up system in place ... travellers are in for a rough couple of days owing to the lack of investment."

He said many planes were grounded, while others in the air would now be forced to reroute "to try and further minimise delays". The knock-on effects for delayed and cancelled flights means it would take several days to clear the backlog, he warned.

Thousands of passengers and a few hundred flights have already been affected, including those from the UAE and the wider Gulf. However, that number could increase should the situation be prolonged, Mr Ahmad said.

Restrictions were quickly imposed by Greece's civil aviation authority, leaving many flights across the country grounded. Some overflights across Greek and regional airspace were still being ‍serviced, Reuters news agency reported.

Flight Radar shows an average delay of 104 minutes for departures at Athens' Eleftherios Venizelos Airport, while arrivals could expect to be delayed by 40 minutes.

The same website is displaying a map of the current status of flights, which shows Greek airspace almost empty compared to neighbouring countries.

"We would like to inform our passengers that the technical issue affecting the radio-frequency systems of the Hellenic Aviation Service Provider, which has been ongoing since the early morning hours, continues to cause a significant reduction in capacity within Greek airspace, resulting in flight delays and/or cancellations to and from Greek airports," read a statement on social media from Greek-based Aegean Airlines, which has flights scheduled to Athens from Dubai and Abu Dhabi later on Sunday.

"For some reason all frequencies were suddenly lost, we could not communicate with aircraft in the sky," said Panagiotis Psarros, chairman of the Association of Greek Air Traffic Controllers.

The problem appeared to be caused by a collapse of central radio-frequency systems at the Athens and Macedonia area control systems, the largest air-control facility in the country, based in the Greek capital. It monitors the Athens Flight Information Region, an expanse of airspace under the control of Greek authorities.

"We haven't been informed ⁠about the ‌cause of this problem ... certainly the equipment we have is virtually ancient," Mr Psarros said. "⁠We have raised this many times in the past."

A ⁠Transport Ministry official told Reuters some planes heading north and east had been allowed to leave Greece. More than 75 were delayed, the official said.

In Israel, an Airports Authority representative said Greek airspace had been closed until 4pm local time (6pm GST), advising travellers to expect delays to arrivals and departures.

