Riyadh airport reports flight cancellations and delays caused by operational issues

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh reported flight delays on Friday involving domestic and international carriers, with many passengers stranded by cancellations and delays.
A statement from the airport on its official X account said the disruption was caused by the overlap of operational factors.
“King Khalid International Airport would like to inform you that due to a confluence of operational factors over the past two days - including the diversion of several flights from other airports, along with scheduled maintenance within the refuelling system - some flight schedules have been affected, including delays or cancellations of several flights operated by certain airlines,” the statement said.
“Given the operational nature of the situation, we urge all our passengers to contact their respective airlines directly before heading to the airport to verify the flight status and updated timings, in order to avoid any congestion in the airport terminals.”
The airport said operational teams are working around the clock in co-ordination with airline partners to restore operational regularity as soon as possible, while taking measures to minimise any impact on passengers.
State-backed Saudia and budget airline flyadeal were among those who faced disruptions. Both airlines released statements on X blaming temporary operational challenges for the cancellations.
Saudia said its operations and those of several other airlines have been affected by temporary operational difficulties at King Khalid International, causing the cancellation and delay of their departing and arriving flights.
The airline said it is working directly with Riyadh Airports Company to manage the situation. Affected guests are being contacted directly and will be exempt from any rescheduling fees.
Saudia asked its passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport and added that teams are continuing their efforts to restore normal operations.
Meanwhile, flyadeal said in a post on X that any of its passengers affected by the disruption “will be notified directly by emails and SMS with rebooking and support options”.
“All airlines are currently experiencing temporary operational delays outside our control. Our teams are working round the clock to minimise any disruption,” the airline added.
Although Riyadh’s disruptions had their own operational causes, the broader Gulf region, including the UAE, also experienced flight disruptions on Friday due to heavy rain. This contributed to delays and cancellations at major hubs like Dubai.
Flights to and from Dubai were cancelled and delayed on Friday after the emirate was lashed by heavy rain, thunder and lightning for a second day. Emirates Airline announced that 13 of its flights due to depart from Dubai International Airport would be suspended on Friday due to the treacherous weather conditions.
King Khalid International Airport, operated and managed by Riyadh Airports Company, will begin a major transformation plan during the first quarter of 2026, the Saudi Press Agency said last month.
It will be the airport’s first comprehensive overhaul since it opened more than 40 years ago.
As part of the plan, a large operational reallocation between terminals will take effect. Under the new arrangement, Terminal 5 will be designated for international flights operated by foreign airlines, while Terminals 3 and 4 will be allocated for domestic flights. Meanwhile, Terminals 1 and 2 will continue to serve international flights operated by national airlines.
This reorganisation is expected to increase terminal capacity, improve ease of movement between terminals, and reduce waiting times between flights, enhancing the traveller experience and service quality, SPA reported.
The city's current airport was opened with four terminals in November 1983, with a fifth added in 2016. Before that the military airbase served commercial flights to the kingdom.
In 2022, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that a new airport will be opened in Riyadh.
The King Salman International Airport is expected to service 120 million passengers by 2030. It will be one of the largest airports in the world and have six parallel runways, with plans to process 3.5 million tonnes of cargo by 2050, SPA reported at the time.
The airport is planned to support Riyadh's population growth to approximately 15 to 20 million people by 2030.
