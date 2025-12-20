Riyadh airport reports flight cancellations and delays caused by operational issues

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh reported flight delays on Friday involving domestic and international carriers, with many passengers stranded by cancellations and delays.

A statement from the airport on its official X account said the disruption was caused by the overlap of operational factors.

“King Khalid International Airport would like to inform you that due to a confluence of operational factors over the past two days - including the diversion of several flights from other airports, along with scheduled maintenance within the refuelling system - some flight schedules have been affected, including delays or cancellations of several flights operated by certain airlines,” the statement said.

“Given the operational nature of the situation, we urge all our passengers to contact their respective airlines directly before heading to the airport to verify the flight status and updated timings, in order to avoid any congestion in the airport terminals.”

The airport said operational teams are working around the clock in co-ordination with airline partners to restore operational regularity as soon as possible, while taking measures to minimise any impact on passengers.

State-backed Saudia and budget airline flyadeal were among those who faced disruptions. Both airlines released statements on X blaming temporary operational challenges for the cancellations.

Saudia said its operations and those of several other airlines have been affected by temporary operational difficulties at King Khalid International, causing the cancellation and delay of their departing and arriving flights.

The airline said it is working directly with Riyadh Airports Company to manage the situation. Affected guests are being contacted directly and will be exempt from any rescheduling fees.

Saudia asked its passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport and added that teams are continuing their efforts to restore normal operations.

Meanwhile, flyadeal said in a post on X that any of its passengers affected by the disruption “will be notified directly by emails and SMS with rebooking and support options”.

“All airlines are currently experiencing temporary operational delays outside our control. Our teams are working round the clock to minimise any disruption,” the airline added.

Although Riyadh’s disruptions had their own operational causes, the broader Gulf region, including the UAE, also experienced flight disruptions on Friday due to heavy rain. This contributed to delays and cancellations at major hubs like Dubai.

Flights to and from Dubai were cancelled and delayed on Friday after the emirate was lashed by heavy rain, thunder and lightning for a second day. Emirates Airline announced that 13 of its flights due to depart from Dubai International Airport would be suspended on Friday due to the treacherous weather conditions.

King Khalid International Airport, operated and managed by Riyadh Airports Company, will begin a major transformation plan during the first quarter of 2026, the Saudi Press Agency said last month.

It will be the airport’s first comprehensive overhaul since it opened more than 40 years ago.

As part of the plan, a large operational reallocation between terminals will take effect. Under the new arrangement, Terminal 5 will be designated for international flights operated by foreign airlines, while Terminals 3 and 4 will be allocated for domestic flights. Meanwhile, Terminals 1 and 2 will continue to serve international flights operated by national airlines.

This reorganisation is expected to increase terminal capacity, improve ease of movement between terminals, and reduce waiting times between flights, enhancing the traveller experience and service quality, SPA reported.

The city's current airport was opened with four terminals in November 1983, with a fifth added in 2016. Before that the military airbase served commercial flights to the kingdom.

An aerial view of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Photo: Alamy

In 2022, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that a new airport will be opened in Riyadh.

The King Salman International Airport is expected to service 120 million passengers by 2030. It will be one of the largest airports in the world and have six parallel runways, with plans to process 3.5 million tonnes of cargo by 2050, SPA reported at the time.

The airport is planned to support Riyadh's population growth to approximately 15 to 20 million people by 2030.

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90' 3)

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Super Saturday race card 4pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 | US$350,000 | (Dirt) | 1,200m

4.35pm: Al Bastakiya Listed | $300,000 | (D) | 1,900m

5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 | $350,000 | (Turf) | 1,200m

5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 | $350,000 | (D) | 1,600m

6.20pm: Dubai City of Gold Group 2 | $300,000 | (T) | 2,410m

6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 Group 1 | $600,000 | (D) | 2,000m

7.30pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 | $400,000 | (T) | 1,800m

About RuPay A homegrown card payment scheme launched by the National Payments Corporation of India and backed by the Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank RuPay process payments between banks and merchants for purchases made with credit or debit cards It has grown rapidly in India and competes with global payment network firms like MasterCard and Visa. In India, it can be used at ATMs, for online payments and variations of the card can be used to pay for bus, metro charges, road toll payments The name blends two words rupee and payment Some advantages of the network include lower processing fees and transaction costs

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90 4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

Votes Total votes: 1.8 million Ashraf Ghani: 923,592 votes Abdullah Abdullah: 720,841 votes

World Series Game 1: Red Sox 8, Dodgers 4

Game 2: Red Sox 4, Dodgers 2

Game 3: Saturday (UAE) * if needed Game 4: Sunday

Game 5: Monday

Game 6: Wednesday

Game 7: Thursday

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

RESULT Australia 3 (0) Honduras 1 (0)

Australia: Jedinak (53', 72' pen, 85' pen)

Honduras: Elis (90 4)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The biog Born November 11, 1948

Education: BA, English Language and Literature, Cairo University

Family: Four brothers, seven sisters, two daughters, 42 and 39, two sons, 43 and 35, and 15 grandchildren

Hobbies: Reading and traveling

The biog Name: James Mullan Nationality: Irish Family: Wife, Pom; and daughters Kate, 18, and Ciara, 13, who attend Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS) Favourite book or author: “That’s a really difficult question. I’m a big fan of Donna Tartt, The Secret History. I’d recommend that, go and have a read of that.” Dream: “It would be to continue to have fun and to work with really interesting people, which I have been very fortunate to do for a lot of my life. I just enjoy working with very smart, fun people.”

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

LIGUE 1 FIXTURES All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Friday

Nice v Angers (9pm)

Lille v Monaco (10.45pm) Saturday

Montpellier v Paris Saint-Germain (7pm)

Bordeaux v Guingamp (10pm)

Caen v Amiens (10pm)

Lyon v Dijon (10pm)

Metz v Troyes (10pm) Sunday

Saint-Etienne v Rennes (5pm)

Strasbourg v Nantes (7pm)

Marseille v Toulouse (11pm)

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars