Riyadh Air expects flights for general public to start in first quarter of 2026

Riyadh Air expects to start flights for the general public in the first quarter of 2026, after so far restricting services to its staff and their families, its owner Public Investment Fund and the fund's subsidiaries has said.

The Saudi Arabian start-up airline is considering seven new destinations on its route network after announcing London Heathrow as its first destination, followed by Dubai, Tony Douglas, chief executive of Riyadh Air, told The National.

He declined to reveal the upcoming routes, which will be announced after the airline begins service to Dubai.

“Early in the new year we will be up and running,” Mr Douglas said in an interview at the Dubai Airshow.

“We need a minimum of three aircraft before you can operate general public sales to a level that I'd be happy with.”

A display by the Airbus 350 at the Dubai Airshow. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National The event is attracting lots of delegates to Al Maktoum International Airport Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, at a media conference at the event The Rafale fighter jet is worth a watch as it takes to the skies above Dubai Brad McMullen, left, from Boeing and Yankoba Dieme from Air Senagal sign an agreement An air defence system on display The UAE's Al Fursan aerobatic team put on a display Emirates cabin crew arrive The Omen drone is displayed at the Edge stand Visitors arrive for the event, which is pivotal for airlines in the Middle East Abu Dhabi's Edge is among the companies exhibiting technology at the event A turboprop engine. Companies use the event to meet plane makers, engine manufacturers and seat suppliers Visitors take a closer look at an Emirates Boeing 777 A model of a MAH-1 Marine attack helicopter. It is among the aircraft in the spotlight at the exhibition A spacesuit worn by SpaceX astronauts Model rockets at the Innospace stand. Space technology is in focus at the air show

Riyadh Air started flights for these “launch members” on October 26 to London Heathrow using a leased Boeing 787 aircraft. It is still waiting for the first of its new 787s to be delivered.

The first aircraft, known as head of version, is currently undergoing the certification process by the US Federal Aviation Administration. A head of version is the first aircraft of a specific new model or configuration to be delivered to an airline customer. It is used as a benchmark for subsequent deliveries of the same type. In this case, this is the first Boeing 787 to be built to Riyadh Air's specifications.

“It's not in my hands … it's not even in the hands of Boeing,” Mr Douglas said. “You've got the most complex industries I've ever been around, that is one of the world's most heavily regulated industries.”

Tony Douglas, chief executive of Riyadh Air, at the Dubai Airshow. Bloomberg

Until the head-of-version aircraft is fully certified by the FAA, it is not possible to ship some components to subsequent aircraft, he said. “Once the starting pistol has the trigger pulled on the certification of the first one, then the rest will follow.”

As the airline awaits the aircraft, it is surveying passengers on its initial flights for customer experience feedback to improve its processes – from check-in, baggage, partnerships and global connectivity – before starting general ticket sales. “It's going extremely well.”

The airline is keen to expand at Heathrow as part of its ambitious growth plans, after launching flights between Riyadh and London last month.

“Would we wish to have more slots at Heathrow, over and above the pair that we've already got? The answer of course is 'yes, please',” said Mr Douglas.

Riyadh Air, which plans to fly to Dubai International Airport as its second route when it gets more Boeing aircraft, is also targeting expansion at the world's busiest international hub. “I would be delighted to expand here as well, it goes without saying. It's one of the big, thick routes backwards and forwards into Riyadh.”

Asked when he could get more slots at these airports, he said: “I'm on to seven other cities before I come back to any of the starting ones.”

Ticket prices will be in line with fares charged by competitors in the Gulf such as Emirates and Qatar Airways.

“I'll be pricing to market. My market already exists. I've got the biggest population within the whole of the Arabian Peninsula,” Mr Douglas said.

He declined to specify pricing on Riyadh-London and Riyadh-Dubai routes, saying that it depends on seasonality and weekly or monthly price variations.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Moonfall Director: Rolan Emmerich Stars: Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry Rating: 3/5

What is a rare disease? A rare disease is classified as one that affects a small percentage of the population. More than 7,000 diseases are identified as rare and most are genetic in origin. More than 75 per cent of rare genetic diseases affect children. Collectively rare diseases affect 1 in 17 people, or more than 400 million people worldwide. Very few have any available treatment and most patients struggle with numerous health challenges and life-long ailments that can go undiagnosed for years due to lack of awareness or testing.

UAE%20medallists%20at%20Asian%20Games%202023 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EGold%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMagomedomar%20Magomedomarov%20%E2%80%93%20Judo%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20%2B100kg%0D%3Cbr%3EKhaled%20Al%20Shehi%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-62kg%0D%3Cbr%3EFaisal%20Al%20Ketbi%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-85kg%0D%3Cbr%3EAsma%20Al%20Hosani%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Women%E2%80%99s%20-52kg%0D%3Cbr%3EShamma%20Al%20Kalbani%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Women%E2%80%99s%20-63kg%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESilver%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EOmar%20Al%20Marzooqi%20%E2%80%93%20Equestrian%20%E2%80%93%20Individual%20showjumping%0D%3Cbr%3EBishrelt%20Khorloodoi%20%E2%80%93%20Judo%20%E2%80%93%20Women%E2%80%99s%20-52kg%0D%3Cbr%3EKhalid%20Al%20Blooshi%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-62kg%0D%3Cbr%3EMohamed%20Al%20Suwaidi%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-69kg%0D%3Cbr%3EBalqees%20Abdulla%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Women%E2%80%99s%20-48kg%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBronze%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EHawraa%20Alajmi%20%E2%80%93%20Karate%20%E2%80%93%20Women%E2%80%99s%20kumite%20-50kg%0D%3Cbr%3EAhmed%20Al%20Mansoori%20%E2%80%93%20Cycling%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20omnium%0D%3Cbr%3EAbdullah%20Al%20Marri%20%E2%80%93%20Equestrian%20%E2%80%93%20Individual%20showjumping%0D%3Cbr%3ETeam%20UAE%20%E2%80%93%20Equestrian%20%E2%80%93%20Team%20showjumping%0D%3Cbr%3EDzhafar%20Kostoev%20%E2%80%93%20Judo%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-100kg%0D%3Cbr%3ENarmandakh%20Bayanmunkh%20%E2%80%93%20Judo%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-66kg%0D%3Cbr%3EGrigorian%20Aram%20%E2%80%93%20Judo%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-90kg%0D%3Cbr%3EMahdi%20Al%20Awlaqi%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-77kg%0D%3Cbr%3ESaeed%20Al%20Kubaisi%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Men%E2%80%99s%20-85kg%0D%3Cbr%3EShamsa%20Al%20Ameri%20%E2%80%93%20Jiu-jitsu%20%E2%80%93%20Women%E2%80%99s%20-57kg%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

ENGLAND%20SQUAD %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EGoalkeepers%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pickford%20(Everton)%2C%20Pope%20(Newcastle)%2C%20Ramsdale%20(Arsenal)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDefenders%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Chilwell%20(Chelsea)%2C%20Dier%20(Tottenham)%2C%20Guehi%20(Crystal%20Palace)%2C%20James%20(Chelsea)%2C%20Maguire%20(Man%20United)%2C%20Shaw%20(Man%20United)%2C%20Stones%20(Man%20City)%2C%20Trippier%20(Newcastle)%2C%20Walker%20(Man%20City)%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMidfielders%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBellingham%20(Dortmund)%2C%20Gallagher%20(Chelsea)%2C%20Henderson%20(Liverpool)%2C%20Maddison%20(Leicester)%2C%20Mount%20(Chelsea)%2C%20Phillips%20(Man%20City)%2C%20Declan%20Rice%20(West%20Ham)%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EForwards%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFoden%20(Man%20City)%2C%20Grealish%20(Man%20City)%2C%20Kane%20(Tottenham)%2C%20Rashford%20(Man%20United)%2C%20Saka%20(Arsenal)%2C%20Toney%20(Brentford)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

HEADLINE HERE I would recommend writing out the text in the body

And then copy into this box

It can be as long as you link

But I recommend you use the bullet point function (see red square)

Or try to keep the word count down

Be wary of other embeds lengthy fact boxes could crash into

That's about it

The%20Roundup%20%3A%20No%20Way%20Out %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lee%20Sang-yong%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Don%20Lee%2C%20Lee%20Jun-hyuk%2C%20Munetaka%20Aoki%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results 2.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m; Winner: AF Mezmar, Adam McLean (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m; Winner: AF Ajwad, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m; Winner: Gold Silver, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel. 4pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m; Winner: Atrash, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez. 4.30pm: Gulf Cup Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 1,700m; Winner: AF Momtaz, Saif Al Balushi, Musabah Al Muhairi. 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 1,200m; Winner: Al Mushtashar, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.6-litre turbo Transmission: six-speed automatic Power: 165hp Torque: 240Nm Price: From Dh89,000 (Enjoy), Dh99,900 (Innovation) On sale: Now

Gifts exchanged King Charles - replica of President Eisenhower Sword

Queen Camilla - Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch

Donald Trump - hand-bound leather book with Declaration of Independence

Melania Trump - personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag

WITHIN%20SAND %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Moe%20Alatawi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Ra%E2%80%99ed%20Alshammari%2C%20Adwa%20Fahd%2C%20Muhand%20Alsaleh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A