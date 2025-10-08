Riyadh Air to take flight on October 26 to London Heathrow - with a twist

Riyadh Air's long-anticipated first flight is set for October 26 when it takes to the skies bound for London Heathrow as its first route using a leased Boeing 787 aircraft – albeit with an unconventional launch strategy.
The maiden flight from the Saudi capital to Europe's busiest airport will carry paying passengers but solely from among the airline and its owner the Public Investment Fund (PIF)'s staff and employees through a "launch membership" programme, Riyadh Air's chief executive Tony Douglas said.
The Riyadh-Heathrow route will be a daily scheduled service, which the airline is starting on time for the northern winter season.
Ticket sales to the general public will not be available until the start-up airline takes delivery of its first two 787 Dreamliners from the US plane maker, "weeks after" the October 26 flight date, Mr Douglas told The National.
However, he declined to provide a date for the aircraft deliveries and the start of ticket sales for the general public.
Meanwhile, flights for these "launch members" will begin with Riyadh Air's technical spare aircraft dubbed Jamila. Airline and PIF staff, along with their families, will be eligible to purchase tickets through the newly launched loyalty programme, Sfeer, and will be surveyed for feedback on their customer experience.
"How do you stand up an airline from zero without testing absolutely everything?" Mr Douglas said. "We're going to survey them on all the touch points across the guest experience."
Riyadh Air's launch strategy is driven by factors including testing the passenger flights and mitigating the potential risk of jet delivery delays after general tickets have been issued.
"Until you've tested and trialled everything, if you go big bang on day one and assume absolutely everything will work perfectly on the first day, the reality is it won't ... so we will use that period to make sure the feedback will give us the opportunity to polish every last little detail before I actually sell a ticket to you," Mr Douglas said.
Riyadh Air's launch strategy contrasts with that of older, long-established regional airlines such as Emirates and Qatar Airways, which started their operations in 1985 and 1994, respectively, using leased aircraft before taking delivery of new jets.
The Saudi airline was established in March 2023 as part of plans to help turn the kingdom into an aviation and tourism hub. Its ambitious launch preparations had stirred interest in the market about its start date after a series of aircraft orders with Boeing and Airbus, crew uniforms unveiled during Paris Haute Couture Week and the reveal of its cabin interiors.
Delivery delays at Boeing had prompted the airline to push back its launch to the fourth quarter of the year. The airline had said it was not an option to operate older or leased planes for its debut.
Boeing deliveries
Riyadh Air's first 787-9 aircraft recently came out of the paint shop in Boeing's plant in Charleston, South Carolina, at the end of last month, complete with its customised seats and cabins, Mr Douglas said. The second 787 is going through the final assembly line and should be completed in a month.
"The first delivery is imminent, the second is one month behind it, so it's happening in the short term. This is really now going to pick up a lot of pace," he added.
Once its first two aircraft are delivered, it will start selling tickets to the wider public and will also start service to Dubai International Airport (DXB).
"The minute the first [new] aircraft arrives, we will put [it] on to London Heathrow, and we will put Jamila on to Dubai," Mr Douglas said. "When the second aircraft gets delivered, we will put it on to Dubai, and then Jamila will become the technical spare."
The airline boss, however, declined to provide a start date for the Dubai service, saying it depends on Boeing's delivery dates and other variables.
"If we had sold you a ticket for the presumption of a date to go from Riyadh to London Heathrow, I don't know absolutely the day of the Boeing delivery until the day after it's turned up," Mr Douglas said. "And if the day before it's supposed to be delivered, Boeing rings me up and says 'Tony, bad news: We found a little technical hiccup, it's going to be three days late,' then I've now not fulfilled the obligation from the ticket I've sold you."
The airline has placed an order for 39 Boeing 787 aircraft and options for an additional 33, taking the total to 72 Dreamliners.
Asked why Riyadh Air would not wait for the new aircraft to arrive and then serve the general public, Mr Douglas said the airline wanted to set a high standard from the beginning through trials.
"We've got an obsessive attention to detail. We want to make sure that we've tested, refined and smoothed out everything during this process," he said.
Mr Douglas insisted this is the right approach to launching a new airline while avoiding any teething problems.
With many variables that can affect the delivery of an aircraft – from final certification to weather disruptions – the airline decided to turn these potential delays into an opportunity to test the entire process from flight booking to airport lounges.
Asked if there was enough demand for the Riyadh-London route from staff and families to launch the route, Mr Douglas said "everybody in the kingdom wants to be a launch member".
Nevertheless, the general public can enrol on the Sfeer programme from October 8, become eligible to be a "founding member" and avail of its benefits but would not yet be able to book on the initial flights.
"We will be very transparent: When we have the second new aircraft, the day after, I will be announcing when I'm going to do general public ticket sales," he said.
Other airlines currently operating the Riyadh-London Heathrow route include British Airways, Saudia and Virgin Atlantic.
'Sfeer' loyalty programme
Riyadh Air's new loyalty programme Sfeer means Ambassador in Arabic but also references the English word 'sphere.'
"We really built in all of the benchmarking and pain-points of how do we do it differently," Kim Hardaker, Riyadh Air's vice president of loyalty and sustainability, said.
Enrolment will open on October 8, so that only Sfeer members can purchase tickets for the initial flights, she said.
