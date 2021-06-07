Fulham squad: Mitrovic, Reid and Adarabioyo stay, Aina released
The Cottagers will be looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League
The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.
All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.
It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.
Next up is a club who won't even be playing Premier League football in 2021/22.
Fulham's return to the English top-flight lasted only one season as the Cottagers' quest for survival petered out over the final stretch.
Manager Scott Parker will be hoping to retain the majority of his squad, although it remains to be seen whether striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has a future at Craven Cottage given how sparingly the Serbia striker was used in Fulham's survival bid.
Fulham
2020/21 Premier League position: 18th
Retained
Terry Ablade
Abdul-Nasir Adarabioyo
Eric Ameyaw (Extended)
Luca Ashby-Hammond
Taye Ashby-Hammond (Offer)
Jason Bakumo-Abraham
Alex Borto
Kieron Bowie
Joseph Bryan
Thomas Cairney
Fabio Carvalho
Cyrus Christie
Ben Davis
Marlon Fossey
Tyrese Francois (Extended)
Michael Hector
Sonny Hilton
Sylvester Jasper
Stefan Johansen
Aboubakar Kamara
Neeskens Kebano
Anthony Knockaert
Terence Kongolo
Ziyad Larkeche
Damian Las
Maxime Le Marchand
Alfie Mawson
Connor McAvoy (Offer)
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Ivan Cavaleiro
Oliver O'Neill
Denis Odoi
Joshua Onomah
Jerome Opoku (Extended)
Jonathon Page (Extended)
Adrion Pajaziti
Fabricio Ramirez
Tim Ream
Harrison Reed
Bobby Reid Bobby
Antonee Robinson
Marek Rodak
Jean Michael Seri
Steven Sessegnon
Jay Stansfield
Kenny Tete
Jean-Pierre Tiehi (Offer)
George Wickens
Jay Williams
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Released
Olusanya Aina
Marcus Bettinelli
Ryan De Havilland
Lesley Duru
Jayden Harris
Kevin McDonald
Jaydn Mundle-Smith
Luca Murphy
Julian Schwarzer
Martell Taylor-Crossdale
Published: June 7, 2021 12:58 PM