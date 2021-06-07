Fulham squad: Mitrovic, Reid and Adarabioyo stay, Aina released

The Cottagers will be looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

Next up is a club who won't even be playing Premier League football in 2021/22.

Fulham's return to the English top-flight lasted only one season as the Cottagers' quest for survival petered out over the final stretch.

Manager Scott Parker will be hoping to retain the majority of his squad, although it remains to be seen whether striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has a future at Craven Cottage given how sparingly the Serbia striker was used in Fulham's survival bid.

Fulham

2020/21 Premier League position: 18th

Retained

Terry Ablade

Abdul-Nasir Adarabioyo

Eric Ameyaw (Extended)

Luca Ashby-Hammond

Taye Ashby-Hammond (Offer)

Jason Bakumo-Abraham

Alex Borto

Kieron Bowie

Joseph Bryan

Thomas Cairney

Fabio Carvalho

Cyrus Christie

Ben Davis

Marlon Fossey

Tyrese Francois (Extended)

Michael Hector

Sonny Hilton

Sylvester Jasper

Stefan Johansen

Aboubakar Kamara

Neeskens Kebano

Anthony Knockaert

Terence Kongolo

Ziyad Larkeche

Damian Las

Maxime Le Marchand

Alfie Mawson

Connor McAvoy (Offer)

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Ivan Cavaleiro

Oliver O'Neill

Denis Odoi

Joshua Onomah

Jerome Opoku (Extended)

Jonathon Page (Extended)

Adrion Pajaziti

Fabricio Ramirez

Tim Ream

Harrison Reed

Bobby Reid Bobby

Antonee Robinson

Marek Rodak

Jean Michael Seri

Steven Sessegnon

Jay Stansfield

Kenny Tete

Jean-Pierre Tiehi (Offer)

George Wickens

Jay Williams

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Released

Olusanya Aina

Marcus Bettinelli

Ryan De Havilland

Lesley Duru

Jayden Harris

Kevin McDonald

Jaydn Mundle-Smith

Luca Murphy

Julian Schwarzer

Martell Taylor-Crossdale

Published: June 7, 2021 12:58 PM

