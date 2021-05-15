FA Cup final: Chelsea and Leicester City's road to Wembley – in pictures

SOCCER-ENGLAND-STK-LEI/REPORT ROAD TO FA CUP FINAL: THIRD ROUND: January 9 - Stoke City 0 Leicester City 4 (Justin 34', Tielemans 59', Perez 79', Barnes 81'): An easy win for Leicester against second-tier Stoke, even without star turns James Maddison and Jamie Vardy. Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers said: "We have a good team that is mobile and it was about making sure we ran into the spaces, nice and aggressive." Reuters (ANDREW BOYERS)

The 140th FA Cup final kicks-off on Saturday when Chelsea take on Leicester City in the showpiece event at Wembley.

Both teams currently sit in the Premier League's top four, hoping to secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Leicester are playing in their first final since 1969 when they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City. The Foxes have yet to lift the famous trophy, finishing runners-up on four occasions.

Chelsea have won the FA Cup eight times with only Manchester United and Arsenal – 12 and 14 victories, respectively – enjoying more success in the competition than the Blues. They have also finished runners-up six times.

Only one of those eight wins was achieved outside the Premier League era. They last lifted the cup in 2018 when they defeated Manchester United courtesy of an Eden Hazard penalty after 22 minutes.

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has yet to coach a team to victory in the competition, although he did reach the last-four with Liverpool in 2015, where they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa. Rodgers has won the Scottish Cup on two occasions with Glasgow Celtic.

Chelsea started the current FA Cup campaign with Frank Lampard in charge but he was sacked in January and replaced with Thomas Tuchel who is coaching in England for the first time in his career.

The German lifted the German equivalent of the FA Cup with Borussia Dortmund and twice won the French version with Paris Saint-Germain.

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

