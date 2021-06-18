Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias train with Portugal with Germany match on horizon – in pictures

Portugal were back on the training pitch with their Euro 2020 clash with Germany looming on the horizon.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias all looked in good shape as they prepare for their latest Group F match.

A Ronaldo double, after full-back Raphael Guerreiro scored the first in the 84th minute, helped the reigning champions open their campaign with a 3-0 win over Hungary.

When he's not causing Coca Cola share prices to plummet off the pitch, Ronaldo is looking in fine form on it with his latest goals sealing the 36-year-old's place as the greatest goalscorer in European Championship history.

His 11 strikes means he is now two clear of the record previously held by France's Michel Platini. Ronaldo's assist tally of six means he is just two behind the record total of Czech Republic player Karel Poborsky.

It would be no surprise if the relentless attacker adds another distinction to an already remarkable career in this tournament.

Next up for Ronaldo and Co are Joachim Low's Germany, who lost their opening game 1-0 to France, in Munich on Saturday.