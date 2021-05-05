Chelsea v Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane has big calls to make on Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos in Champions League

FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-CHELSEA REAL MADRID RATINGS: Thibaut Courtois – 7. Made a fine point-blank save with his foot to keep out Werner 10 minutes in. Pulisic wandered around him for the goal, but he stood up to everything else. AFP (AFP)

The job of modern football manager is multi-tasked. All coaches know that when they enter the profession. But you can forgive Zinedine Zidane for thinking he has been pulled in abnormal directions ahead of Wednesday’s second leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final against Chelsea in London.

First he had to worry about the Madrid local elections. Not because of any strong view on whether the outcome swings to the political left or right but because Spanish law requires that a small number of residents from all walks of life be available to help out with polling duties.

Read More Jose Mourinho to take over as Roma manager in summer

They are selected by an arbitrary draw, and Madrid’s long-serving left-back Marcelo’s name was among those called up for Tuesday. He had to be at a voting centre first thing in the morning, and there was no certainty he would have completed his required tasks in time to catch Real Madrid’s flight to London.

Marcelo did make it, a little breathless. Then there was more suspense – around midfielder Fede Valverde. He has been self-isolating after a positive Covid test last month.

Valverde served his required quarantine but could not travel until he returned a negative test. He was swabbed on Monday, and the results were inconclusive. He took another PCR test Tuesday morning at 7am, and when the negative result came in, he rushed to join the rest of the squad on their midday flight.

Having fretted over those deadlines, Zidane faced the really hard decisions, calculations based on medical bulletins, recuperation timetables and, ultimately, his trust in two of his most valued players.

On the one hand, his captain, Sergio Ramos; on the other Eden Hazard, the player Zidane pressed hardest to sign but a phantom presence for most of the last two years because his Madrid career has been so disrupted by injury.

Against Osasuna on Saturday, Hazard started a game for the first time since January. It was a performance with flashes of promise, and, just as important, no physical breakdown. But he is a long way from his best rhythm.

There is risk in starting Hazard against Chelsea, but then again there could be no greater stimulus for the player than making his European comeback at Stamford Bridge, where Hazard spent seven dazzling years.

“Little by little he is coming back,” said Zidane of Hazard, who he has learned to watch through gritted teeth, so often has the Belgian returned from injury only to be immediately sidelined with a recurrence of the problem, or by a fresh muscle strain. But the manager’s vision of a fit Hazard as the ideal partner for Karim Benzema, his centre-forward and leading scorer, remains undimmed. "We'll need Eden, and this is a good moment for him," he added.

As for Ramos, perhaps only the now-departed Cristiano Ronaldo had more impact on making Madrid European champions four times between 2014 and 2018. But Ramos is rusty. The skipper was on the bench at the weekend, and has seen almost as little action, because of injury and testing positive for Covid-19, as Hazard over the past three months. "The main thing is that he is with us," said Zidane.

Raphael Varane is not, having suffered what is Madrid's 55th different injury setback of the season.

That makes the need for a senior central defender – Ramos – the more pressing. The compensation for Zidane is that, in a period of makeshift line-ups, the deputies to Ramos and Varane, namely Nacho and Gabriel Militao, have risen in the coach’s estimation.

They endured a tough opening 20 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea's zippy strikers in the first leg, but found ways to impose some control.

Zidane is reassured that, in the absence of his preferred right-backs – the injured Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez – Nacho could fill in in that position. Ferland Mendy, the left-back who missed the first leg, should be fit enough to match the likes of Timo Werner, or Christian Pulisic or Kai Havertz for pace at Stamford Bridge.

The next puzzle for Zidane? A back three or a line of four? Zidane altered his default 4-3-3 in the first leg because of depleted resources and to match Chelsea in midfield.

This time, with Madrid kicking off one away goal in arrears, he needs to be proactive against a Chelsea boasting 17 clean sheets from the 23 matches since Thomas Tuchel took charge as manager.

It’s an ominous statistic to confront a partially-fit Hazard with on his West London return. He served at Chelsea through seven of Tuchel’s predecessors. None came in and so quickly constructed a defensive barrier as solid as Tuchel has.

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Attacks on Egypt's long rooted Copts Egypt's Copts belong to one of the world's oldest Christian communities, with Mark the Evangelist credited with founding their church around 300 AD. Orthodox Christians account for the overwhelming majority of Christians in Egypt, with the rest mainly made up of Greek Orthodox, Catholics and Anglicans. The community accounts for some 10 per cent of Egypt's 100 million people, with the largest concentrations of Christians found in Cairo, Alexandria and the provinces of Minya and Assiut south of Cairo. Egypt's Christians have had a somewhat turbulent history in the Muslim majority Arab nation, with the community occasionally suffering outright persecution but generally living in peace with their Muslim compatriots. But radical Muslims who have first emerged in the 1970s have whipped up anti-Christian sentiments, something that has, in turn, led to an upsurge in attacks against their places of worship, church-linked facilities as well as their businesses and homes. More recently, ISIS has vowed to go after the Christians, claiming responsibility for a series of attacks against churches packed with worshippers starting December 2016. The discrimination many Christians complain about and the shift towards religious conservatism by many Egyptian Muslims over the last 50 years have forced hundreds of thousands of Christians to migrate, starting new lives in growing communities in places as far afield as Australia, Canada and the United States. Here is a look at major attacks against Egypt's Coptic Christians in recent years: November 2: Masked gunmen riding pickup trucks opened fire on three buses carrying pilgrims to the remote desert monastery of St. Samuel the Confessor south of Cairo, killing 7 and wounding about 20. IS claimed responsibility for the attack. May 26, 2017: Masked militants riding in three all-terrain cars open fire on a bus carrying pilgrims on their way to the Monastery of St. Samuel the Confessor, killing 29 and wounding 22. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. April 2017: Twin attacks by suicide bombers hit churches in the coastal city of Alexandria and the Nile Delta city of Tanta. At least 43 people are killed and scores of worshippers injured in the Palm Sunday attack, which narrowly missed a ceremony presided over by Pope Tawadros II, spiritual leader of Egypt Orthodox Copts, in Alexandria's St. Mark's Cathedral. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks. February 2017: Hundreds of Egyptian Christians flee their homes in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, fearing attacks by ISIS. The group's North Sinai affiliate had killed at least seven Coptic Christians in the restive peninsula in less than a month. December 2016: A bombing at a chapel adjacent to Egypt's main Coptic Christian cathedral in Cairo kills 30 people and wounds dozens during Sunday Mass in one of the deadliest attacks carried out against the religious minority in recent memory. ISIS claimed responsibility. July 2016: Pope Tawadros II says that since 2013 there were 37 sectarian attacks on Christians in Egypt, nearly one incident a month. A Muslim mob stabs to death a 27-year-old Coptic Christian man, Fam Khalaf, in the central city of Minya over a personal feud. May 2016: A Muslim mob ransacks and torches seven Christian homes in Minya after rumours spread that a Christian man had an affair with a Muslim woman. The elderly mother of the Christian man was stripped naked and dragged through a street by the mob. New Year's Eve 2011: A bomb explodes in a Coptic Christian church in Alexandria as worshippers leave after a midnight mass, killing more than 20 people.

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

