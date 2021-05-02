Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane hails Eden Hazard with Chelsea Champions League clash looming

FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-CHELSEA REAL MADRID RATINGS: Thibaut Courtois – 7. Made a fine point-blank save with his foot to keep out Werner 10 minutes in. Pulisic wandered around him for the goal, but he stood up to everything else. AFP (AFP)

Zinedine Zidane said he was delighted with Eden Hazard after the attacker made his first start since January in Real Madrid's 2-0 La Liga win over Osasuna

Hazard played 72 minutes at Valdebebas on Saturday, raising the possibility of Zidane picking him for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against former club Chelsea.

"He was very good," said Zidane of Hazard, who made a brief cameo against Chelsea in last week's first leg. "He played close to Karim [Benzema], they tried things and I was very happy with him."

Read More Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praises Kai Havertz's attitude after missing out on Real Madrid clash

Real Madrid have it all to do against Chelsea after drawing the opener 1-1 and they are playing catch-up in La Liga too, after Atletico Madrid had earlier scraped to a 1-0 victory against struggling Elche.

Elche's Fidel Chaves missed a 91st-minute penalty in what could prove a pivotal moment in Spain's thrilling title race, with Atletico maintaining their two-point lead over Real Madrid and stretching the advantage to five over Barcelona.

Barca travel to Valencia on Sunday while Sevilla, who are now six points back, play their game in hand on Monday against Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico's win meant victory for Real Madrid was essential and they had to work hard for it against a determined Osasuna side, Eder Militao breaking the deadlock in the 76th minute before Casemiro made it two four minutes later.

Zidane's squad has been stretched by absentees in recent weeks and he left Luka Modric and Toni Kroos on the bench, while handing Hazard his first start since January 30.

There could be a fresh concern, though, after defender Raphael Varane was taken off at half-time.

"I hope it's a little thing but right now I can't say," Zidane said. "I spoke to him and he said for him it isn't bad, and let's hope so."

Gallery: Real 2 Osasuna 0

Hazard missed a good opportunity to score but he failed to catch a volley from a Marcelo cross cleanly, scuffing it into the ground allowing goalkeeper Sergio Herrera to make a fine save.

Benzema had already gone close and Militao had a pair of headers early in the second half that again drew Herrera into action.

Hazard eventually faded and departed with 18 minutes left. Osasuna were tiring too and finally Madrid got the breakthrough, Militao making it third time lucky, rising high to head in Isco's corner.

Four minutes later it was two, Benzema driving in from the left and slipping a reverse pass through for Casemiro, who stretched to control and instead poked that ball directly into the net.

Elche squandered two golden opportunities to snatch a draw against Atletico.

First, Antonio Barragan volleyed over from close range and then Marcos Llorente's handball gave Fidel a chance from the spot but he struck the post.

"I don't believe in luck," Llorente said. "If it didn't hit the post, I think Oblak would have got to the shot. We have the points and that gives us a lot of strength going forward."

Atletico are now guaranteed to be before Barca when they kick-off at Camp Nou next Saturday.

Real Madrid also face Sevilla at Valdebebas a day later in a crunch weekend at the top but the resistance of 18th-placed Elche against La Liga's front-runners suggests the race may well go to the final day.

Simeone's side were denied three times in the first half, Luis Suarez missing a golden chance before they had a goal and a penalty ruled out by VAR.

Finally, Atletico broke through, with Yannick Carrasco weaving through down the left before picking out the arriving Llorente, whose shot deflected off Josema Sanchez on its way in.

Barragan should have equalised with five minutes left when the ball was headed back to him six yards out but somehow he volleyed over.

There was more drama to come as Victor Rodriguez's cross struck the hand of the leaping Llorente in the box and Fidel stepped up to secure a point. Instead, he found the outside of the post.

"We're entering a defining period and each victory is a very important step," said Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

