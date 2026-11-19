Iran's Alireza Beiranvand was named the Asian Player of the Year on Thursday, becoming the first goalkeeper to receive the accolade.

Beiranvand was recognised for his stellar performances for both the national team and Tractor FC. Although the recognition was largely for his efforts at the Fifa World Cup.

The goalkeeper produced an excellent performance in Iran's 0-0 draw against Belgium, making seven saves to deny stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard. However, Iran missed out on the knockout stages on goal difference.

At the domestic level, he helped Tractor finish second in the Iranian league.

“Receiving this award is an incredibly historic, unforgettable, and emotional moment in my life,” Beiranvand said.

“But above all, I feel an immense sense of happiness and pride in representing my country. I do not see this award as an individual achievement; it is an honour that belongs to the people of Iran.”

He was the fifth Iranian to be named the continent's best player, following Khodadad Azizi, Ali Daei, Mehdi Mahdavikia and Ali Karimi.

That meant there was no three-peat for Saudi Arabia's Salem Al Dawsari, who was seeking a record third crown having won the award in 2022 and 2025.

Meanwhile, North Korea's Kim Kyong Yong was named the women’s Player of the Year at the Asian Football Confederation awards ceremony in Bangkok.

At the international stage, Atletico Madrid's South Korean star Lee Kang-in was named the men's International Player of the Year, making him the first to win it in consecutive editions. Australia's Caitlin Foord, meanwhile, was named the women's International Player of the Year.

Also, Machida Zelvia’s Go Kuroda clinched the Coach of the Year prize.

AFC 2026 awards

AFC Coach of the Year (women): Marziyeh Jafari (Bam Khatoon FC and Iran)

AFC Coach of the Year (men): Go Kuroda (Machida Zelvia and Japan)

AFC Player of the Year (women): Kim Kyong Yong (Naegohyang Women's FC and North Korea)

AFC Player of the Year (men): Alireza Beiranvand (Tractor FC and Iran)

AFC International Player of the Year (women): Caitlin Foord (Arsenal and Australia)

AFC International Player of the Year (men): Lee Kang-in (Atletico Madrid and South Korea)