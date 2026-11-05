Premier League predictions: Arsenal win again while Man United draw with Aston Villa

Friday: Everton v Coventry City (midnight)

Everton go into the match having completed a League Cup and Premier League double over Newcastle United, the latter ending a three-game run without a win, leaving the Toffees seventh in the table.

Coventry enjoyed their third win of the season when they eased to a 3-1 win at home to Sunderland, which lifted Frank Lampard's side two points clear of the bottom three.

Prediction: Everton 2 Coventry 1

Saturday: Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur (4.30pm)

Leeds' 2-0 loss at Bournemouth means the Yorkshiremen have gone five league games without a win – scoring just twice – and dropped them into the bottom half of the table.

The Spurs recovery continued with last week's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace making it three victories on the spin, which lifted them above Leeds and up to ninth place.

Prediction: Leeds 0 Tottenham 2

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Arsenal v Hull City (7pm)

Arsenal moved three points clear at the top thanks to their fourth successive victory, a hard-fought 1-0 win at Liverpool. It was the Gunners' sixth clean sheet in 10 games, which has seen them concede just five goals. In the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday, Mikel Arteta's side won 2-1 away at Slavia Progue.

Hull remain mid-table but the Tigers have not won since August 29, a seven-game streak that has seen them draw five and lose two. They have also won just once on their travels this season.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Hull 0

Fulham v Newcastle United (7pm)

After a dreadful start to the campaign, Fulham have now lost just once in six matches, although they missed out on a third successive win last week when they drew with Aston Villa. The Cottagers are on nine points, two clear of the relegation zone.

Newcastle were jeered by their own supporters following their 1-0 defeat at home to Everton on Monday night, which made it four defeats in five games. It came four days after a 3-1 League Cup exit at the hands of the same opposition. They sit two points and two places above Fulham in the table.

Prediction: Fulham 2 Newcastle 1

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City (9.30pm)

Forest manager Oliver Glasner admitted his job could be on the line after last week's defeat at Brentford. His team have taken just one point from a possible 15. The disastrous run leaves them second-bottom, one point above Sunderland.

Having started with seven wins out of seven, City have just lost two league games on the trot – at Aston Villa and at home to Brighton – and have fallen three points behind Arsenal. Their midweek Champions League game at RB Leipzig saw Enzo Maresca's side win 3-2.

Prediction: Forest 1 Man City 3

Sunday: Brighton v Brentford (6pm)

Brighton's 1-0 win at Manchester City – having not won at the Etihad Stadium in their previous 16 league visits – moved the Seagulls to within two points of second place. They have won five out of their previous six league games and are the top flight's top scorers with 24 goals.

Brentford are also going well in sixth place, having lost just once in the league this season, albeit with five draws in nine games, defeating Forest 2-0 last weekend. The Bees have drawn all four of their away league fixtures so far.

Prediction: Brighton 2 Brentford 0

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Crystal Palace v Liverpool (6pm)

Palace are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive league defeat, a run that leaves them third from bottom, while also having the top flight's most porous defence after shipping 21 goals.

Liverpool fell to a narrow home defeat to Arsenal last week, in which Andoni Iraola's side failed to register a shot on target despite 17 attempts on goal. The Merseysiders then took on Fenerbahce in the Champions League on Wednesday, losing 3-2 in Istanbul.

Prediction: Palace 0 Liverpool 2

Ipswich Town v Bournemouth (6pm)

Ipswich's 2-2 draw at Hull means the Tractor Boys have won only once in five matches and are in 14th place, one of four teams on 11 points.

Bournemouth secured a third successive league win by defeating Leeds 2-0 and are one point ahead of Ipswich

Prediction: Ipswich 1 Bournemouth 2

Sunderland v Chelsea (6pm)

Sunderland's nightmare league form continued with a defeat away to Coventry, which leaves them bottom of the table having lost six out of nine matches.

Chelsea made it three wins in four games by defeating Manchester United last weekend, moving Xabi Alonso's team up to fourth place, three points behind Brighton in third.

Prediction: Sunderland 1 Chelsea 3

Manchester United v Aston Villa (8.30pm)

United ended a nine-game winless streak on Tuesday with a thrilling comeback win at home to Roma in the Champions League. On the domestic front, one win from nine matches leaves them outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Villa are now unbeaten in five league games – winning three and drawing two – with only their poor start to the season preventing them from being higher than their current 10th place. Unai Emery's side were brushed aside 3-0 by Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Prediction: Man United 2 Villa 2