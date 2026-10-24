Aston Villa v Man City ratings: Manzambi 6; Jackson 8; Guehi 5, Ndiaye 8

Aston Villa ended Manchester City's 100 per cent winning start to the Premier League season when a Nicolas Jackson double earned them a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

On the fourth anniversary of Unai Emery's appointment as manager, the Midlands club continued their impressive run against City as they secured a fourth successive win against them at Villa Park.

Senegalese striker Jackson opened the scoring with just six minutes on the clock after Villa capitalised on a mistake by City defender Marc Guehi.

The away side levelled just after half-time thanks to a towering header from Erling Haaland for his 13th goal in 11 matches across all competitions. But Villa would claim all three points when Jackson fired him from substitute Ibrahim Mbaye's ball into the middle on the hour mark.

Victory temporarily lifts Villa up to sixth place with 11 points from eight matches, while City remain top although Arsenal could draw level with them on 21 points if the Gunners defeat Everton later on Saturday.

What they said:

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash: “The manager gives us tasks but you have to take responsibility too, I do a lot of work on wingers, I think as a full back you have to try to get aggressive and it makes them difficult for them. I thought I did my task well. Getting close to him is the biggest challenge. I was watching clips of him this morning.

“We had a lot of change at the start of the season, it was going to take time to gel and get comfortable with each other. Unai Emery is brilliant, having him stay is the main priority for us.”

Manchester City captain Ruben Dias: “It is frustrating for us. I felt everyone fought a lot for us. The first 15 minutes we took time to get into the game. They changed the way they set up a bit and it took us time to adjust. We then had chances and momentum and they ended up scoring two goals in two transitions. They were very efficient. There is room to improve and we need to do better.

“I felt like we were dangerous in many occasions, even if we didn’t have the finish. I think we need a word of appreciation to all our boys because we kept fighting until the end.”

Aston Villa ratings:

Zion Suzuki – 8/10: Japanese keeper saved well from Ndiaye, Cherki and Khusanov inside opening 25 minutes. Beaten by Ndiaye effort that hit post and no chance with Haaland goal. A couple of good stops after break and has taken to English football with ease.

Matty Cash – 7/10: Up against the threat of Doku and, like many a full-back, found it tough going. Booked for clumsy foul on Belgian early in second half which left him on knife edge for rest of game but stuck to task.

Victor Lindelof – 8/10: Former Manchester United defender had helped keep Haaland very quiet only for Norwegian to score with his first attempt. But Swede still produced a fine performance at Villa Park

Pau Torres – 8/10: Spanish centre-half played very well alongside defensive partner Lindelof as Villa maintained the form that has seen them lose only once in 10 matches across all competitions.

Ian Maatsen – 6/10: Dutch full-back volleyed game's first attempt high and wide. Twice failed to stop Ndiaye cutting inside and firing off shots in first half. Vital header to deny Haaland second goal.

Boubacar Kamara – 7/10: Quietly effective in the centre of Villa's midfield, dovetailing well with McGinn and does his job with minimum fuss but it vitally important to Emery's side

Joao Gomes – 7/10: Midfielder who was sent off on his Villa debut in the opening game of the season, still looks like a booking waiting to happen but put in decent shift here.

John McGinn – 7/10: Was captain's quick thinking after Guehi's mistake for City that set-up Jackson for striker's opening goal. His constant harrying of opponents delighted home fans.

Johan Manzambi – 6/10: Curled free-kick from dangerous position well over bar. Worked hard defensively but too easily beaten by Ndiaye ahead of City's leveller, then booked for delaying the restart and hit in groin by ball in matter of minutes.

Alysson – 7/10: Brazilian was full of running up and down pitch, making important challenges tracking back and made some dangerous runs forward helping Villa to fifth win in their past seven meetings against City.

Nicolas Jackson – 8/10: Showed fine composure to skip past Anderson before thumping finish into roof of net for early Villa lead. Fired another low effort wide of target not long after. Second was first-time finish that keeper should have done better with.

Substitutes:

Ibrahim Mbaye (On for Alysson, 59') – 7/10: Set-up Jackson's second goal to earn quick-fire assist immediately after coming on.

Ross Barkley (On for McGinn, 66') – 6/10: Brought to shore up midfield with City hunting for equaliser.

Emi Buendia (On for Manzambi, 66') – 6/10: Argentine was full of energybut earned a late booking as Villa defender their lead.

Brian Madjo (On for Jackson, 82') – N/A: Booked for shooting at goal after whistle had blown for foul.

Leon Goretzka (On for Gomes, 82') – N/A.

Man City ratings:

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 5/10: Gave away early corner for taking too long with goal kick. Beaten at near post by rising Jackson finish minutes later. Made mess of shot from Senegalese striker that put Villa back in front in second half.

Abdukodir Khusanov – 7/10: Started at right-back with Matheus Nunes again missing through injury, and looked solid. Shifted into centre for second half and the Uzbeki again looked comfortable.

Ruben Dias – 6/10: Captain made vital sliding challenge on Alysson to stop Brazilian shooting on goal lat in first half. Had hands full dealing with in-form opponent in Jackson.

Marc Guehi – 5/10: Coming on back of errors against Ipswich last weekend, was his awful touch that gifted Villa possession and led to early lead. Booked for pulling down Jackson on edge of box. Hooked at break.

Josko Gvardiol – 7/10: Saw rising strike just after Haaland's leveller tipped over bar by Suzuki and had another effort blocked at close range by the Villa Keeper. Caught out of position giving Villa substitute Mbaye too much space to set-up Jackson's second goal.

Elliot Anderson – 7/10: Usual relentless running in City engine room and didn't get grip of midfield like he has done at times this season. Booked for foul on Gomes.

Enzo Fernandez – 6/10: Went down too theatrically looking for penalty after shove in back from Gomes and referee waved away claims. Far too quiet an afternoon from the £125 million midfielder.

Iliman Ndiaye – 8/10: Showed lovely skill to drop shoulder, cut inside and fire off swerving shot that keeper saved well. Curled another effort off the post. Supplied cross for Haaland's goal.

Jeremy Doku – 7/10: Usual dangerous runs down flank, beating Cash at will, but couldn't provide the goal or assist City desperately needed from him.

Rayan Cherki – 5/10: Had low shot saved in 20th minute, after being set-up by Doku, and was frustrated with himself not to score. Booked for blatantly holding back Manzambi. Taken off at half-time.

Erling Haaland – 7/10: Back in the starting line-up but no attempts on goal in first half with only eight touches of the ball. Inevitably headed City in front after break for his ninth league goal of the season. Saw another goal-bound header cleared by Maatsen. Cut a frustrated figure at times.

Substitutes:

Phil Foden (On for Cherki, 46') – 5/10: Came on having scored four times in two games but had little impact at Villa Park.

Ricoh Lewis (On for Guehi, 46') – 6/10: Brought on at right-back but guilty of one particularly wasteful cross when teammates were well placed in penalty area.

Ryan McAidoo (On for Ndiaye, 69') – 5/10: Booked for holding back Maatsen minutes after coming on. One wasteful cross with City chasing game.