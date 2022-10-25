Unai Emery back in the Premier League after succeeding Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa boss

Unai Emery has been named the new manager of Aston Villa as the Spaniard returns to the Premier League for a second stint.

Villa sacked Steven Gerrard last Thursday following a 3-0 defeat away to Fulham.

Under Gerrard, Villa had collected just nine points from 11 games this season. They are 14th in the standings with 12 points.

"Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club's new head coach," Villa said in a statement.

"Unai will take over from November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed."

Aaron Danks oversaw Sunday's 4-0 Premier League win over Brentford, only Villa's third win of the season, and will take the reins again for Saturday's trip to high-flying Newcastle United while Emery awaits his work permit.

It remains to be seen whether Danks will be a part of Emery's backroom staff for the Spaniard's first official match at home to Manchester United on November 6.

Emery's previous job in England was to replace long-serving Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in 2018 but he lasted only 18 months at the North London club before he was sacked.

But while he failed to reverse a decline in Arsenal's fortunes, the 50-year-old has a proven track record of getting Spanish teams into the Champions League, finishing third in La Liga three times with Valencia.

He is also the most successful coach in Europa League history, having won the title three times while at Sevilla and once with Villarreal.

Emery led Villarreal to the Champions League semi-finals earlier this year, where they lost to Liverpool.

According to reports in Spain, Villa were given the go-ahead to approach Emery after paying his €6 million release clause.

A Villarreal statement said Emery had "unilaterally terminated his contract" and would hold a farewell news conference on Tuesday.

"Emery has gone down in Villarreal history as the first coach to win a title with the club, the Europa League, as well as the historic feat of reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season.

"Villarreal would like to thank Unai Emery for the work he has done and wish him the best of luck in his career."

Villarreal said the club's director of football Miguel Angel Tena would take over on an interim basis.

