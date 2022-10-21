Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa after Fulham defeat

Aston Villa said manager Steven Gerrard has left the club "with immediate effect" following Thursday's 3-0 defeat to Fulham.

Defeat at Craven Cottage was Villa's sixth in 11 Premier League games this season and leaves them above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Gerrard led Villa to a 14th-place finish last term but had been expected to push the Midlands club higher up the table in the new campaign.

However, the former Liverpool and England midfielder has paid the price for poor form with Villa having registered only two wins in the league and on the receiving end of a chastening loss at Fulham.

“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” read a Villa statement.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Gerrard admitted he was in a “very difficult position” straight after Villa’s hefty loss in south west London.

The former Rangers manager insisted he would not quit his role but was shortly given no choice in the matter as Villa’s board acted swiftly to remove him.

Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and a Tyrone Mings own goal handed Fulham their comprehensive win in London on Thursday night.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is sent off by referee Michael Oliver. PA

Villa had Douglas Luiz sent off just past the hour, on an evening to forget in the capital.

“I’ve been sending messages to the fans for the last few weeks because I certainly share their frustration and their pain,” said Gerrard in his post-match press conference.

“I’m someone who is honest. I know that they’re not enjoying it at the moment – I’m certainly not – so we’ll see what happens moving forward.

“But you know and I know I’m in a very difficult position right now.

“We’ll see what happens moving forwards. But football is in my DNA and quitting is certainly not, so we’ll see what happens moving forwards.”

Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith as Villa manager in November 2021 after leaving his role at Rangers.

But the 42-year-old led Villa to only 13 wins from 40 games during his 11 months in charge.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel are among the names being linked to replace Gerrard.

Pochettino was dismissed by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after guiding the French giants to the Ligue 1 title while Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea on September 2 following a Champions League t Dinamo Zagreb.

Aston Villa next face Brentford at home on Sunday.