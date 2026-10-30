Premier League predictions: Man United misery goes on, Liverpool and Arsenal all square

Saturday: Chelsea v Manchester United (4.30pm)

Chelsea missed out on a third consecutive league win when they fell to a London derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, which also saw Cole Palmer sent off. Then on Wednesday, the Blues lost to Liverpool in the League Cup on penalties.

Man United manager Michael Carrick's job is hanging by a thread after a dismal run of eight matches without a win across competitions. Their previous two games have seen them thrashed 4-1 at Como then hammered 3-0 at home by Bournemouth, the latter leaving them just one point outside the relegation zone.

Prediction: Chelsea 3 Man United 1

Bournemouth v Leeds United (7pm)

Bournemouth made it two 3-0 wins on the bounce, having followed their unforgettable win over AC Milan with a battering of Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Leeds played out a goalless draw at bottom club Sunderland to remain in seventh place. Daniel Farke's men have won just once in seven league games and drawn five of their eight matches so far.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Leeds 1

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Brentford v Nottingham Forest (7pm)

Brentford, like Leeds, are the top flight's draw specialists with five of their matches having ended in stalemate. The Bees drew 1-1 at Hull last time out and are in sixth place, one of four teams on 11 points. In the League Cup on Wednesday, Brentford lost 3-2 at Sunderland.

Forest's draw at Ipswich meant Oliver Glasner's side ended a three-game losing streak but, having taken only one point from a possible 12, are third bottom. They have won only once in eight matches.

Prediction: Brentford 1 Forest 0

Coventry City v Sunderland (7pm)

Coventry's home defeat against Fulham means they have followed up two victories with two successive losses and are just one point and one place above rock-bottom Sunderland. While Coventry have the second-worst home record in the top flight (three points), the Black Cats have the worst away record (one point).

Sunderland at least ended a run of four defeats after drawing with Leeds but have taken five points from a possible 24 so far, winning only once. They are through to the next round after defeating Brentford in the League Cup.

Prediction: Coventry 1 Sunderland 0

Hull City v Ipswich Town

Both of the promoted clubs are on 10 points. Hull are without a win in six matches – the last coming against Coventry on August 29 – having drawn four and lost two.

Ipswich's draw with Forest means they have won once in four matches and have the worst defensive record in the division, conceding 16 goals.

Prediction: Hull 2 Ipswich 1

Manchester City v Brighton (7pm)

Man City's perfect start to the season was brought to an end when they lost to Aston Villa, but Enzo Maresca's side remain in top spot, albeit on goal difference over Arsenal. City also took on Brighton at home in the League Cup in midweek, securing a quarter-final spot via penalties.

Brighton missed out on winning five consecutive matches last weekend when they lost at Liverpool but remain in third place, five points off the top two. It was only the Seagulls' second defeat in 13 matches in all competitions this season.

Prediction: Man City 3 Brighton 2

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Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (9.30pm)

After a nightmare start to the campaign, Spurs are looking to make it three wins in a row – having lost just once in six games – following victories over Coventry and Chelsea. They are now three points clear of the bottom three, in 14th place.

Palace are looking to avoid a third loss on the trot after being beaten by Brighton (5-0) and Newcastle (2-0), ramping up the pressure on manager Pierre Sage. The Eagles' trip across London to take on Fulham in the League Cup on Wednesday ended in a 1-0 win.

Prediction: Spurs 2 Palace 0

Aston Villa v Fulham (midnight)

Villa maintained their sparkling run of form – which has seen them claim 10 points from a possible 12 – by defeating table-toppers Manchester City thanks to a double from Nicolas Jackson. Unai Emery's side then lost to Bournemouth in the League Cup.

Fulham's win at Coventry was their second in a row, and the Cottagers have lost only once in five matches and are now two points clear of the bottom three. Their League Cup clash with Palace ended in defeat.

Prediction: Villa 3 Fulham 1

Villa beat Man City – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Nicolas Jackson scored both Aston Villa's goals in the their 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester City at Villa Park on October 24, 2026. Reuters Show caption: Nicolas Jackson scored both Aston Villa's goals in the their…

Erling Haaland heads home for Manchester City to make it 1-1. Getty Images Show caption: Erling Haaland heads home for Manchester City to make it 1-1…

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring for Manchester City. Getty Images Show caption: Erling Haaland celebrates scoring for Manchester City. Getty…

Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson fires past City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to put his team 1-0 up. Reuters Show caption: Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson fires past City goalkeeper Gia…

Manchester City fans at Villa Park. Reuters Show caption: Manchester City fans at Villa Park. Reuters

Villa keeper Zion Suzuki saves from Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City. Getty Images Show caption: Villa keeper Zion Suzuki saves from Josko Gvardiol of Manche…

Villa striker Nicolas Jackson celebrates after his early goal. Getty Images Show caption: Villa striker Nicolas Jackson celebrates after his early goa…

City winger Iliman Ndiaye under pressure from Aston Villa's Johan Manzambi who is holding one of his boots in his hand. AFP Show caption: City winger Iliman Ndiaye under pressure from Aston Villa's …

Referee Peter Bankes shows a yellow card to Manchester City defender Marc Guehi. AFP Show caption: Referee Peter Bankes shows a yellow card to Manchester City …

Villa's Nicolas Jackson struggles to stay on his feet after a challenge from Abdukodir Khusanov of City. Reuters Show caption: Villa's Nicolas Jackson struggles to stay on his feet after …



















Sunday: Liverpool v Arsenal (8.30pm)

Liverpool secured their first home win in the league this season by defeating in-form Brighton. It was also a fourth consecutive victory across all competitions for Andoni Iraola's side, who moved into the top four. They followed that up with a penalty shoot-out victory against Chelsea in the League Cup.

Arsenal drew level on points with Manchester City thanks to their comfortable win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have won seven out of eight in the league but fell to a shock League Cup exit to fourth-tier Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, when 16-year-old Max Dowman was sent off.

Prediction: Liverpool 1 Arsenal 1

Monday: Newcastle United v Everton

Following a run of three defeats in four league games, Newcastle secured a much-needed win at Palace last weekend, with goals courtesy of William Osula and Harvey Barnes.

Everton are only one point behind Newcastle in the standings despite having won just once in seven league matches, losing their previous two. On Thursday, David Moyes' men dumped Newcastle out of the League Cup with a 3-1 home win.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 Everton 1