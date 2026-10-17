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Chelsea's Argentinian goalkeeper Emi Martinez is treated after picking up a head injury during the match against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool. AFP
Chelsea's Argentinian goalkeeper Emi Martinez is treated after picking up a head injury during the match against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool. AFP

Emi Martinez's horror injury mars Chelsea's win over Everton

Argentine goalkeeper suffers head injury after collision with Jarrad Branthwaite during 2-0 win

The National

October 17, 2026

​Pedro Neto scored twice as Chelsea beat Everton ​2-0 ​in ​the Premier League ⁠on Saturday but the match was overshadowed by an injury to ⁠goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

After a goalless ​but ⁠first-half that produced five yellow ​cards and several heated exchanges, Chelsea went ahead less than a minute after the restart when an unmarked Neto swept home.

The game was paused for over 10 minutes when Chelsea goalkeeper Martinez was taken off on a stretcher following a clash of heads with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Chelsea's ​21-year-old keeper Mike ‌Penders came on ⁠for his Premier ​League debut.

Chelsea doubled their ​lead ‌in the 90th minute when Neto ⁠pounced on a loose ball after ⁠Jordan Henderson's free kick was blocked by the wall, finding the bottom corner with a composed finish ​as Everton suffered their first defeat of the season.

Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite clash heads. AFP
Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite clash heads. AFP

The 33-year-old Argentina goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in 2022, had signed a three-year deal with the Blues after competing his move from Aston Villa in August.

Chelsea goalscorer Neto dedicated the victory to Martinez.

“We are really pleased. Shame for Emi [Martinez] but we wish you all the best. This win is for him,” Neto told TNT Sports

“We need a clean sheet to be honest. I think we did a very good game. Emi deserved this, Mike [Penders] did as well.

“We know that they came man-to man. In the second half we adjusted some stuff. We tried to get the best of the man-to-man press and we got away. We got the cross and I could finish well, so really happy.”

Martinez was taken to hospital given the seriousness of the collision.

Martinez's injury gave 21-year-old keeper Penders ⁠the opportunity to make his league debut and he managed to help ​Chelsea ⁠keep a clean sheet in ‌the league for the first time since January, ending a run of 22 ​games without one.

Updated: October 17, 2026, 2:26 PM
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