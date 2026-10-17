Emi Martinez's horror injury mars Chelsea's win over Everton

Pedro Neto scored twice as Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday but the match was overshadowed by an injury to goalkeeper Emi Martinez.
After a goalless but first-half that produced five yellow cards and several heated exchanges, Chelsea went ahead less than a minute after the restart when an unmarked Neto swept home.
The game was paused for over 10 minutes when Chelsea goalkeeper Martinez was taken off on a stretcher following a clash of heads with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.
Chelsea's 21-year-old keeper Mike Penders came on for his Premier League debut.
Chelsea doubled their lead in the 90th minute when Neto pounced on a loose ball after Jordan Henderson's free kick was blocked by the wall, finding the bottom corner with a composed finish as Everton suffered their first defeat of the season.
The 33-year-old Argentina goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in 2022, had signed a three-year deal with the Blues after competing his move from Aston Villa in August.
Chelsea goalscorer Neto dedicated the victory to Martinez.
“We are really pleased. Shame for Emi [Martinez] but we wish you all the best. This win is for him,” Neto told TNT Sports
“We need a clean sheet to be honest. I think we did a very good game. Emi deserved this, Mike [Penders] did as well.
“We know that they came man-to man. In the second half we adjusted some stuff. We tried to get the best of the man-to-man press and we got away. We got the cross and I could finish well, so really happy.”
Martinez was taken to hospital given the seriousness of the collision.
Martinez's injury gave 21-year-old keeper Penders the opportunity to make his league debut and he managed to help Chelsea keep a clean sheet in the league for the first time since January, ending a run of 22 games without one.