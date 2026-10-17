Emi Martinez's horror injury mars Chelsea's win over Everton

​Pedro Neto scored twice as Chelsea beat Everton ​2-0 ​in ​the Premier League ⁠on Saturday but the match was overshadowed by an injury to ⁠goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

After a goalless ​but ⁠first-half that produced five yellow ​cards and several heated exchanges, Chelsea went ahead less than a minute after the restart when an unmarked Neto swept home.

The game was paused for over 10 minutes when Chelsea goalkeeper Martinez was taken off on a stretcher following a clash of heads with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Chelsea's ​21-year-old keeper Mike ‌Penders came on ⁠for his Premier ​League debut.

Chelsea doubled their ​lead ‌in the 90th minute when Neto ⁠pounced on a loose ball after ⁠Jordan Henderson's free kick was blocked by the wall, finding the bottom corner with a composed finish ​as Everton suffered their first defeat of the season.

Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite clash heads. AFP Show caption: Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Everton's Jarrad Branthw…

The 33-year-old Argentina goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in 2022, had signed a three-year deal with the Blues after competing his move from Aston Villa in August.

Chelsea goalscorer Neto dedicated the victory to Martinez.

“We are really pleased. Shame for Emi [Martinez] but we wish you all the best. This win is for him,” Neto told TNT Sports

“We need a clean sheet to be honest. I think we did a very good game. Emi deserved this, Mike [Penders] did as well.

“We know that they came man-to man. In the second half we adjusted some stuff. We tried to get the best of the man-to-man press and we got away. We got the cross and I could finish well, so really happy.”

Martinez was taken to hospital given the seriousness of the collision.

Martinez's injury gave 21-year-old keeper Penders ⁠the opportunity to make his league debut and he managed to help ​Chelsea ⁠keep a clean sheet in ‌the league for the first time since January, ending a run of 22 ​games without one.