Nations League: Lamine ​Yamal hits double as Spain extend unbeaten run

World Cup winners Spain ​extended their unbeaten run to 40 matches and maintained their perfect start ⁠to the Uefa Nations League as Lamine ​Yamal scored ​twice in a 4-1 home win over Croatia.

Croatia conceded an early goal before equalising but were unable to stop a resurgent Spanish side who had secured a 3-2 win over England at Wembley on Saturday.

It was Spain's first home game since lifting the World Cup in July. Rodri paraded the trophy on the pitch and the celebrations continued in Seville when Yamal, just as he did against England, opened the scoring in the second minute.

Alex Baena's ball into the ⁠area was dummied by Fermin Lopez and Lamine sent a low shot inside the far post.

Baena then had an effort saved by ​Croatia keeper ⁠Dominik Livakovic before the visitors drew level through Dion Beljo's 28th-minute header.

Spain took less than three minutes to regain the ​lead. Yamal whipped a cross into the six-yard box from the right and Marc Pubill powered a header beyond Livakovic.

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Yamal scored his second and Spain's third in the 63rd minute, collecting Pedri's pass in the box before drilling his shot into the net from a tight angle, and substitute Nico Williams wrapped up the win with an 89th-minute goal.

“He's a special player,” Williams told Teledeporte about Yamal.

England made to fight

England found the going tough against 10-man Czech Republic before prevailing 2-0 in Prague.

Thomas Tuchel's side struggled to find a way past the Czechs in the opening half, even with a numerical advantage, but an early second-half goal from Anthony Gordon set up victory.

Morgan Rogers hit the post and Elliot Anderson's goalbound effort was blocked by defender Robin Hranac. England's chances were then bolstered by a red card for the hosts as Pavel Sulc was given ​his marching orders for a foul on Anderson in the 23rd minute.

The Czechs sat back and England failed ​to create any serious chance until they took the lead two minutes after the break.

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Trent Alexander-Arnold, making ​his first England ‌start in almost two years and just his second appearance under Tuchel, floated the ball into the box and Gordon guided a header into the bottom corner.

“I make that run time and time again and only a certain number of players have that ability, technique and bravery to ​be willing to make ‌the mistake trying that pass,” Gordon said.

Gordon nearly turned provider minutes later with a cutback ⁠for Lewis Hall, but the England defender dragged his shot wide.

England found the second goal in the 69th minute. Harry Kane pounced on a loose ball in the area to sweep his strike into the far corner.

In other matches, Scotland slipped to a 3-0 home defeat to Switzerland after going down to 10 men in the 11th minute.

Jack Hendry was sent off for a foul on Dan Ndoye and from the resulting free kick, Ricardo Rodriguez sent the ball into the far corner.

Ndoye provided the assists for both Nico Elvedi and Zeki Amdouni's second-half goals as the Swiss made it two wins from two.

Also, Slovenia beat North Macedonia 2-0.