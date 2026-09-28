Ireland 'make a statement on the pitch' in emotionally charged Nations League match against Israel

Republic of Ireland eased to a 3-0 Nations League victory over ​Israel ​on Sunday in an emotional contest in which goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu ⁠withdrew from the squad while players wore black armbands and refused to shake hands.

Ireland had earlier expressed serious reservations about going ahead with the match due to the war in Gaza. Protests from Irish supporters called for the team to boycott the fixture, prompting Bazunu ⁠to make himself unavailable. However, the match in Hungary went ahead after a majority of the Irish players voted to play.

“It’s probably the toughest days of my coaching career, but it is not about me,” Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said.

“Yesterday I didn’t think the game would go ahead. It was a tough enough decision to play today. The players showed their pride by making a statement on the pitch. They let their feet do the talking.

“They have shown support to the protest; they have raised awareness worldwide.

“I think these players have done that with all their actions, with all that they have been saying. No more than Gavin Bazunu, but the others have done it here on the pitch and how they have shown their actions, so I hope people understand that.”

Shlomi Barzel, the Israeli Football Association's communications chief, said on Saturday that “football has won” after the players decided to fulfil the ⁠fixture.

Bazunu's withdrawal led Hallgrimsson to name defender Jimmy Dunne ​as Ireland’s ⁠emergency third goalkeeper.

With Israel's home games taking place in Debrecen, Hungary's second-largest city, the game was played in a near-empty venue. There were a few hundred Israeli supporters and a handful of Irish fans at the ground.

The Irish players wore black armbands in memory of all those killed in the conflict and bowed their heads during the Israeli national anthem. There was no exchange of pennants or pre-match handshakes, including between the captains during the coin toss.

Striker Troy Parrott netted the opener in the 14th minute, with Adam Idah scoring two minutes later and Jack Moylan adding a well-taken third in the 25th minute.

Republic of Ireland captain Dara O'Shea refused to shake hands with his Israeli counterpart Manor Solomon during the coin toss. AFP Show caption: Republic of Ireland captain Dara O'Shea refused to shake han…

Moylan ran towards the corner flag after scoring and removed his black armband before kissing it.

Ireland are now ​third in the group on three points, three behind leaders Austria, who beat second-placed Kosovo ​3-1 earlier in ‌the day.

During the match, public broadcaster RTE featured no studio panel and no analysis, ⁠nor did the station sell any advertising around its coverage.

FAI chief executive David Courell said a significant majority of the squad had voted to fulfil the fixtures.

“Based on that, the association took the decision on behalf of Irish football that this fixture would continue, as we have always intended to fulfil the ​fixtures,” he said on Saturday.

Ireland are due to face Israel again on October 4 in a nominal home fixture that has been moved to Serbia and will be played behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Greece ⁠scored a 74th-minute goal through Dimitris Kourbelis to stun hosts Germany 1-0 ⁠in Group A2, ruining coach Jurgen Klopp's home debut on the German bench.

It was the first victory for the Greeks in 11 matches ⁠against the Germans, and they now lead their group with six points from two matches. Germany are on one point.

Klopp, who took over in July after Germany's early ​World Cup ⁠exit, has now failed to win either ‌of his two matches in charge following a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Thursday.