Olise stunner secures another win for Zidane as Italy bounce back against Turkey in Nations League

France substitute Michael Olise struck two minutes from time to secure a 1-0 victory over Belgium in Brussels on Monday and maintain Zinedine Zidane’s perfect start as national team coach.

Olise, introduced from the bench alongside Ousmane Dembele and Rayan Cherki, produced the decisive moment in a closely contested Uefa Nations League Group A1 encounter, surging from midway inside the Belgian half before finishing superbly to settle a game that could have gone either way.

France were without captain Kylian Mbappe, while Zidane made nine changes to the team that edged Turkey 1-0 last week. The reshuffled side endured periods of pressure before the coach turned to his attacking options from the bench.

The changes ultimately paid off as France claimed their second victory of Zidane’s tenure.

“We played a good game, we deserved to win, and we are all relieved by Michael’s goal,” said France debutant Lucas da Cunha.

“My performance? The coach gave me his full confidence and told me to express myself, to do what I do at club level. I felt good on the pitch.”

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Desire Doue was a constant threat for the visitors, twice striking the woodwork as France looked to break the deadlock.

Belgium, however, created opportunities of their own, with Mika Godts was particularly impressive as the hosts repeatedly tested the French defence.

“It is a pity, especially because the goal came so late,” said Belgium centre-back Brandon Mechele. “We created chances ourselves, looked dangerous, and gave very little away. A draw would have been a fairer result.”

While France maintained their winning run, Italy produced the most emphatic result of the night as they responded to last week’s defeat by Belgium with a 4-1 demolition of Turkey in Bursa.

Roberto Mancini’s return to the Italy job had begun with a 2-0 home defeat against Belgium, but his side looked transformed in the rain in Turkey.

Alessandro Bastoni opened the scoring after nine minutes, heading home from a corner, before Davide Frattesi doubled Italy’s advantage 13 minutes later, when he followed up after Michael Kayode’s effort from the left was parried by goalkeeper Altay Bayındır.

Kayode then capped an impressive debut by making it 3-0 in the 27th minute with a low finish as Italy dominated possession and chances. They went into half-time with 10 attempts to underline their control.

Michael Kayode, left, capped an impressive display with Italy's third goal against Turkey. Reuters Show caption: Michael Kayode, left, capped an impressive display with Ital…

Turkey responded after the interval, with Baris Alper Yilmaz pulling one back after the hosts made three substitutions at half-time.

But Italy restored their three-goal advantage five minutes into the second half when Pio Esposito headed home their fourth.

“The team played well, pressed high, kept possession and played the ball through,” Mancini said. “We had to focus on this match, which was a difficult one.”

Italy now travel to Paris on Friday to face France in a meeting that will provide a sterner test of their revival.

Elsewhere, Bosnia recorded an impressive 4-2 away win over Romania in Bucharest in Group B4, handing former great Gheorghe Hagi another setback on his return to management.

Sweden lead the group by two points after beating Poland 3-1 in Stockholm, while Ukraine and Georgia played out a goalless draw, as did Northern Ireland and Hungary in Group B2.

In Group C2, Montenegro moved three points clear at the top after Aleksa Latkovic scored a last-minute winner for a 3-2 victory in Armenia. Latvia and Cyprus drew 0-0 in Riga, with both sides collecting their first point.