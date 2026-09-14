Kuwait to host Saudi ​Super ​Cup in December

The 2026 Saudi Super Cup will take place in Kuwait for the first ⁠time, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) ⁠announced on Monday.

The four team competition is set to be staged from December ​19 to 23 at the Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium. The tournament will feature last year's losing finalists Al Nassr, Al Ahli, ⁠Al Qadsiah and Al Kholood, with the semi-final draw ​scheduled ⁠for October ‌14.

An agreement was signed in Riyadh by ​SAFF president Bader Al Reziza and Kuwait Football Association president Sheikh Ahmad Al Yousef Al Sabah.

“Kuwait's hosting of the Saudi Super Cup represents an important addition to the Gulf sporting landscape,” Sheikh Ahmad said.

The Kuwaiti football chief added "that the hosting reflects the depth of the fraternal relations uniting Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, amid the significant attention and enthusiasm that Saudi football enjoys among Kuwaiti fans.”

Kuwait ​will become the eighth host in ​the ‌competition's history. Earlier editions were held in Mecca, Riyadh, ⁠Jeddah, Abha, London, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong.

In last August's competition in Hong Kong, Asian champions Al Ahli defeated Al Nassr ​on penalties to win the Saudi Super Cup.

In that final, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Al Nassr but could not stop Al Ahli from winning the title. His wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabian football continued with that setback.