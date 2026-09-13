'Way better than last season': Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko feeling confident ahead of derby

Benjamin Sesko’s first start for Manchester United came in a 3-0 derby defeat at the Etihad Stadium almost a year ago today.

That game, on September 14, 2025, was a tough one for the Slovenian international, who had joined late in the transfer window from RB Leipzig.

He had scored only two goals by the turn of 2026, yet his fortunes began to improve, and especially under Michael Carrick. Sesko then netted in eight of the 14 games he featured in to finish as the club’s joint top scorer. The only league game he didn’t feature in was January’s 2-0 derby win over City.

Sesko wasn’t prolific, but it was an encouraging start until he sustained a shin injury against Liverpool in May which meant he missed the end of the season and this term’s preseason.

“I got a kick but it was also a little bit of an overload from myself. [Not featuring preseason] was basically just to make sure that it doesn't get worse because this was kind of a problem,” Sesko explained ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

“We just need a little bit longer, longer than usual, because if you start too early, it might appear again. And I think waiting a little bit longer was a great decision, and now it's healed, so it's perfect.”

Sesko, 23, has come off the bench in United’s first three Premier League games and scored his first goal at Everton last Sunday in the 88th minute. It looked like a dramatic winner. It wasn’t, as the Toffees claimed a late 2-2 draw.

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He started for the first time on Thursday – and scored again – against Sabah as United returned to the Champions League after a three-year absence.

“I think it's been really amazing,” he said afterwards. “I was really enjoying the game. Obviously, it was important for us to win that game because sometimes against lower teams, even though they were good, it's normally harder to play. But we managed it. We won, and this is the most important.”

Improving on last season

Carrick has said how Sesko offers the team something different with his height and physicality, the way he leads the line and plays off it. He also looked to have added muscle preseason and worked on his physique

“I had quite some time from the injury to gain some muscle,” he said. “Then I lost a lot because I was overweight with muscles and I couldn't really move so much. But now I feel very good and I think I'm in the right place now,” he said.

Sesko described how he is in a good moment. “Way better, especially than last season,” he said. “I changed a country. Everything was new for me. Now for me it's like I'm really enjoying it. I'm happy here. I love life here. I have teammates that are perfect. I can't really complain about anything.”

Asked what he likes about life in Manchester, he added: “Just the vibes. Even that I like to go to the city for a walk. I can do certain things that I like to do in my free time. Then obviously spending a little time with the players. And I think it's just what I like.”

Ready for the step up

Noting a lack of true centre forwards, United tried to sign the striker when he was 16 and 18. In 2025, he finally made the move.

“It was just basically the moment that we decided because I think it was important,” he said. “It would be a little bit too huge of a step for me to jump from, let’s say, Austria or Slovenia directly to Manchester United. I just needed those steps to get better and I’m finally here.”

Does he think he can become a leading United centre forward, following in the footsteps of Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole, Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney or Ruud van Nistelrooy?

“This is very, very far,” he said. “Obviously, I try to give everything in this club. We talk about legends that are the best of the best in the world. I'm still very far from that. I'm just trying to get better each day, trying to provide for this club and for me to get better.”

Bring on the derby

Although not involved, Sesko says the 2-0 win over City that he watched from the bench was a high point of last season.

“Unbelievable. It was very, very nice. I'm really hoping for a moment like this again on Sunday. I think we put in a great performance and it's important to transfer that again.

“Even from the start, [when Carrick] came was something special. I think everyone felt it.”

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After hitting double figures in the Premier League last season, what target does he have for this one?

“Score as many as possible,” he said. “This is my biggest goal every time. I'm not trying to set certain numbers because it's important for me just to provide in each game if obviously it's possible and to provide for this club.

“The more games I'm getting, the more comfortable I feel and the freer I feel in the game as well. For me, the focus is all about scoring goals to provide everything for this club.

“But then also certain things that sometimes – like link-up play – just these little bit of things that can be all around. I think it will just come now for the time. I'm here. I feel every day better and better. This is the most important.”