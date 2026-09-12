Premier League: Hull maintain unbeaten start with 'huge result' at Chelsea as Liverpool held by Fulham

Hull City maintained their impressive start since returning to the Premier League by drawing 2-2 away to big-spending Chelsea on Saturday.

The Tigers went into the game having won one and drawn two matches so far, including a memorable opening day defeat of Manchester United.

And it looked like Hull might have earned themselves a another major scalp when Mohamed Belloumi's first-half double cancelled out Morgan Rogers's opener, only for Joao Pedro to level with 24 minutes to go.

The Tigers had to settle for a point when victory would have took them top of the table, albeit with Manchester City and Arsenal still to play this weekend. Arsenal face Sunderland away later Saturday while City travel to Old Trafford for a Manchester derby clash with United on Sunday.

Chelsea took a seventh seventh-minute lead when England attacker Rogers was given time and space on the left-hand side of the penalty area to fire a low shot inside Konstantinos Tzolakis's near post, as Hull conceded for the first time since returning to the top-flight.

That maintained Rogers' flying start since his £117 million British-record move from Aston Villa , which has seen him score three goals and provide four assists.

But just before the half-hour mark, Hull were level as Chelsea full-back Jorrel Hato badly misjudged a Ryan Giles cross from the left, allowing Belloumi to rifle home his first Premier League goal.

And in the 34th minute, the Algerian was on target again after Emi Martinez was beaten to a corner by Semi Ajayi, who headed off the crossbar, before Belloumi was teed up to drill home a deflected strike.

“We're going to win the league!” sang jubilant Tigers fans after the quick-fire turnaround that left Hull ahead at the break – and temporarily top of the table – having scored with their only two shots on target.

Chelsea, though, made it 2-2 in the 66th minute when Cole Palmer's cutback was met by Pedro, who blasted a rising strike into the roof of the net for the Brazilian striker's third goal of the campaign.

“I feel good. We have to be happy. It’s a huge result for us,” said Hull manager Sergej Jakirovic. “We took a point in a very demanding match. Eight points against very difficult opponents. We have to continue like this.”

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso admitted he was “disappointed” with the performance. “We had one or two good chances to get the winner but you're still open. Not happy. We can do better. We got what we deserved,” said the Spaniard, whose team are in fourth place, one point behind Hull.

Arbeloa makes point at Liverpool

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw at Anfield by Fulham whose manager Alvaro Arbeloa earned his first point since taking over.

Despite having £400m worth of attacking talent in their starting XI – in Florian Wirtz, Victor Munoz, Bradley Barcola and Alxander Isak – Liverpool could not muster a goal.

Andoni Iraola's side were back in action less than 72 hours after beating Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions League back were off the pace with the draw leaving them in sixth place with six points.

“When you draw, especially at home, you can't be happy. Today we lacked a bit of freshness and we did not do enough offensively to make the difference,” said Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.

Former Real Madrid coach Arbeloa has found himself under immediate pressure after three successive defeats but can be proud of his team here who could actually have snatched all three points had they shown more ruthlessness in attack.

Villa fail to build on Euro win

Nottingham Forest snatched their first victory at Aston Villa in 32 years thanks to Igor Jesus's goal two minutes from time to earn manager Oliver Glasner his first win since taking over.

Rory Delap, Forest's £50m summer signing from Chelsea, scored his first goal for the club with a fine finish just after half-time, only for Alysson to score Villa's opening league goal of the domestic campaign.

But Forest deservedly won the match, though, when substitute Jesus stabbed home to leave Villa second bottom on one point and still awaiting their first win after a summer of change at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's side, who beat Club Brugge in the Champions League midweek, could actually go bottom of the pile if Coventry City beat – or even draw – at home to Brighton on Sunday.

Ipswich down Eagles in thriller

Newly-promoted Ipswich secured their second win of the season after Zian Flemming's first goal for the club earned them a 3-2 win at 10-man Crystal Palace.

Palace went in front after 14 minutes through Anan Khalaili but Ipswich levelled through header by Emersonn and then the Eagles' afternoon was made more problematic when defender Axel Disas was sent off for a late and high tackle on Jack Clarke.

Leif Davis restored the Tractor Boys' lead just before half-time only for Jorgen Strand Larsen to make it 2-2 with 15 minutes left. But Flemming's last minute finish secured Ispiwch the win meaning Palace have now lost three of their opening four matches.

In Saturday's other early game, Bournemouth and Brentford shared the spoils with a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium that saw Kevin Schade grab a double for the Bees. Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier scored for the Cherries.