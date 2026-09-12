Sheikh Khaled meets Iranian President at Brics summit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Brics summit on Saturday.

They discussed regional and international issues and emphasised the importance of supporting efforts to ease tensions, promote de-escalation and strengthen regional stability.

The meeting also focused on advancing opportunities for peace and development in the region, according to a readout issued by WAM news agency.

It was one of a number of meetings scheduled to take place at Hyderabad House during the two-day summit for the bloc, which also includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, as well as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia and Ethiopia.