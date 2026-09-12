Ivan Toney puts midweek bust-up behind him after scoring third double in row for Al Ahli against Al Hazem

Ivan Toney put his midweek bust-up with teammates behind him as the England striker's double helped Al Ahli return to winning ways as they defeated Al Hazem 3-1 in Jeddah.

The reigning Asian champions fell to a 3-2 defeat against Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday which saw Toney clash with teammates Mohammed Abdulrahman and Merih Demiral, as well as directing further frustrations at the referee.

Ahli manager Marino Pusic insisted the incidents were simply “natural things that happen between players” that could help lift the team's spirits after falling to what was their third defeat in six SPL games.

And that certainly appeared to be the case on Friday at Al Faisal Stadium, especially considering Ahli found themselves a goal down after just two minutes when Ahmed Al Nakhli put the visitors into a surprise early lead.

But Ahli would quickly flip the script by scoring three unanswered goals before half-time.

The leveller came in the 21st minute when slack Al Hazem defending saw full-back Abdullah Al Shanqiti gift possession to Eduard Spertsyan. The Armenian then quickly found Toney who in turn slotted through Francisco Trincao with the Portuguese winger finishing confidently for his second goal of the campaign.

More disastrous defending led to Al Ahli taking the lead when a poor clearance out from the back was blocked into the path of Toney with the 30-year-old then clumsily brought down in the box by goalkeeper Ibrahim Zaid for a penalty. Tony made no mistake from the spot for his ninth goal of the season in the 32nd minute.

The third and final goal came just before the break when Spertsyan's pass inside was met by Saleh Abu Al Shamat who saw his shot saved, only to leave Tony with a simple tap-in, making it a third consecutive double for the SPL's leading scorer who already has 10 goals from seven games.

It did not all go according plan for Toney, though, when he missed out on a hat-trick after the break when his second opportunity from the penalty spot came back off the post, while he saw another opportunity go begging when two close-range efforts were blocked by desperate Hazem defending.

But the it was three points safely in the bag for Pusic's side – who are up to fifth in the SPL, five points behind leaders Al Ittihad, giving them the perfect tonic as their campaign to win a third consecutive AFC Champions League title begins on Monday when they take on Uzbekistan side Pakhtakor FC in Jeddah.

Ittihad, meanwhile, took over top spot after easing to a 3-1 win over Al Faisaly, courtesy of goals from Dutch attacker Steven Bergwijn and Morrocan striker Youssef En Nesyri's brace. Theo Bongonda scored a brilliant late consolation for the home side.

Ittihad start their Champions League group-stage fixtures in Qatar on Monday against Al Shamal.

Al Qadsiah missed out on taking over at the top after a thrilling 3-3 home draw with Al Ettifaq, despite powering into an early two-goal lead. Mexican Ballon d'Or nominee – and last season's SPL top-scorer – Julian Quinones and Italian striker Mateo Retegui had put the home side in control after quarter-of-an-hour in the Eastern derby at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium.

Ettifaq pulled one back through Bersant Celina, with recent signing Abdoulaye Kante earning as assist. Spaniard Alvaro Medran made it 2-2 in the 64th minute before substitute Mohammed Hamad Al Qahtani appeared to have earned the visitors all three points with a goal in the 81st minute.

Just four minutes later, though, Swedish forward Jordan Larsson scored to earn Qadsiah a point which leaves them second in the table, a point behind Ittihad.

Home manager Brandan Rodgers was not impressed, though. “The team did not defend as required, and in football when you are behind in the score you have nothing to lose, and that is what Al-Ettifaq did,” the Northern Irishman said. “They played all their attacking cards and took advantage of our mistakes.

But ahead of making their first ever appearance in the Champions League on Monday – when they take on UAE Pro League outfit Al Wasl in Al Khobar – Rodgers had still some words of encouragement for his players.

“There is still plenty of time, and as the season goes on we will improve for the better, and learn from these mistakes so they do not recur,” he added.