The 100 cappers: Salah, Al Dawsari, Mahrez and other Arab centurions at the 2026 World Cup

It used to be the case that winning 100 international caps was a rarity in men's football.

England captain Billy Wright was the first international centurion in 1959. Since then, plenty more have followed suit, with more than 600 players from 118 countries recognised by Fifa as having played 100 times or more for their countries, either in friendlies, qualifiers or tournaments.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with 227 caps. The Portuguese superstar will surely add to that number at this year's World Cup.

Below is a list of centurions representing Middle Eastern and North African teams – Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Tunisia and Qatar – who have been picked by their respective countries to play at this year's World Cup, being jointly held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Hassan Al Haydos - 186 caps for Qatar

Al Haydos' creativity and leadership have made him a mainstay of Al Sadd and the Qatari national team for almost two decades.

Handed his debut in 2008, the attacking midfielder finally realised his dream of playing at a World Cup three-and-a-half years ago as Qatar hosted the 2022 finals.

After announcing his retirement in 2024, Al Haydos was persuaded to come to his country's aid for the fourth round of Asian qualifying in late 2025, where a draw against Oman and a win over the UAE in a mini-league play-off sealed their place at the 2026 World Cup.

A veteran of two Asian Cup triumphs, Al Haydos, 35, will be looking to bow out on a high in North America.

Akram Afif - 134 caps for Qatar

Widely regarded as his country's greatest ever player, Afif made his international debut in 2015 in a World Cup qualifier against Bhutan. With the game already won, a 17-year-old Afif was introduced as a substitute and scored the 10th of 15 goals Qatar put past their hapless opponents that day.

Afif has since gone on to greater things, including guiding Qatar to back-to-back Asian Cup titles and winning the AFC Asian Player of the Year award twice.

This year's World Cup will be his second time appearing at a global finals.

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Abdulaziz Hatem - 131 caps for Qatar

If Al Haydos and Afif offer guile, Hatem offers gumption. Like his teammates, he has been an indelible part of a golden era of Qatari football.

A no-nonsense player who anchors the midfield so those more creative may flourish, and another in a long line of the current crop who made their international debuts as teenagers, back in 2009.

Boualem Khoukhi - 125 caps for Qatar

Khoukhi initially rejected Qatari naturalisation as he clung to hopes of representing Algeria, the country of his birth. However, the Qatari FA's persistence eventually paid off, with the defender making his international debut in 2013.

It was Khoukhi's goal – with some egging on from Akram Afif – that led to crowd trouble during Qatar's 2-1 win over the UAE in October's play-off, which ultimately sealed Qatar's place in the 2026 finals.

His versatility has seen him operate at both centre-back and central midfield, and he was part of the Asian Cup-winning squads of 2019 and 2023.

Almoez Ali - 126 caps for Qatar

Born in Sudan, but very much a favourite son of the Qatari fans.

Almoez scored nine goals – a tournament record – to fire Qatar to the 2019 Asian Cup and backed that up with two more in their triumph on home turf four years later.

Scored 12 goals through qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, where he wasn't always first choice. Will be looking to add to his 55 international strikes this summer.

Aissa Mandi - 118 caps for Algeria

Announced himself to an international audience with some standout displays at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

His performance against Germany in the last-16 of that tournament earned him huge plaudits, even though Algeria ultimately exited.

The defensive rock that inspired Algeria to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations glory, Mandi's experience and leadership will be crucial to the Desert Foxes' chances of progressing out of a group containing world champions Argentina, debutants Jordan and Austria at the 2026 World Cup.

Mohamed Salah - 116 caps for Egypt

Talisman for both club and country, Salah ended his Liverpool career this summer after nine years.

Salah is yet to reveal where his next move will be, with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the US potential destinations.

For now, Salah is firmly focused on helping the Pharaohs do what they have failed in three previous World Cups and win a match.

Egypt could only finish fourth at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Salah's stuttering club form seemed to impede him somewhat at the tournament held in Morocco.

Despite disappointments on the continental stage – Egypt and Salah finished runners-up at the 2017 and 2021 Afcons – Salah is revered by Egyptian fans and will look to him to make his mark this summer in North America.

This will be Salah's second World Cup, after the Pharaohs underwhelmed at Russia 2018. At 33, this is potentially his last hurrah on the global stage, and he will be desperate to add to his 67 international goals.

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Riyad Mahrez - 115 caps for Algeria

Mahrez is still able to conjure moments of magic, despite his advancing years.

A leading light as Leicester City won the most improbable of Premier League titles, a vital cog as Manchester City conquered all before them, Mahrez, alongside Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy, became the first players to win both the European and Asian Champions Leagues when they helped Al Ahli Saudi to the 2025 AFC crown.

They repeated it this year, beating Japanese club Machida Zelvia 1-0 in front of their own fans at King Abdullah Sports City.

Voted Africa's best player in 2016, Mahrez helped the Desert Foxes win the 2019 Afcon. A fleet-footed winger with a keen eye for goal, especially from free kicks, Mahrez, 35, will give plenty of opposition defenders nightmares this summer.

Salem Al Dawsari - 106 caps for Saudi Arabia

Al Dawsari was the hero of Saudi Arabia's 2022 World Cup when they pulled off arguably the biggest upset in tournament history.

Trailing to a 10th-minute Lionel Messi penalty, it looked like a case of damage limitation for the Green Falcons.

An equaliser just after half-time gave the Saudis hope, and Al Dawsari's spectacular goal five minutes later gave them all three points.

Argentina would go on to win the tournament. It would launch Al Dawsari into the consciousness of football fans worldwide.

A totem at Al Hilal, the forward has twice been voted Asian Player of the Year and is seminal to Saudi Arabia's hopes of causing another upset on the global stage.

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Pedro Miguel - 109 caps for Qatar

After earning five Under-21 caps for Cape Verde, Portugal-born Pedro Miguel made his senior Qatar debut in a World Cup qualifier against China in March 2016.

Better known as "Ro-Ro", the versatile defender played in all three of Qatar's group games at the 2022 World Cup, where they exited following three defeats.

Mehdi Taremi - 104 caps for Iran

Has found a new lease of life since moving to Olympiacos in Greece in August 2025.

Earned his first cap in 2015, and has since gone on to net 57 goals for his country. Scored 10 goals in Asian qualifying as Iran won Group A (third round of qualifying) to seal an automatic berth for the 2026 global finals.

This is the fourth successive tournament Iran have qualified for. They didn't make it out of the group phase in the previous three editions.

Jalal Hassan - 100 caps for Iraq

Goalkeeper made his debut as a 20-year-old in 2011, and was part of the Iraq team that won the 2023 Arabian Gulf Cup on home soil. Was voted Iraqi Player of the Year in 2022 but is no longer guaranteed first choice under coach Graham Arnold.