Southampton kicked out of 'richest game in world football' for spying on rivals

Southampton have been thrown out of Saturday’s Championship play-off final – widely dubbed the richest game in ⁠world football – after being found guilty of spying on semi-final opponents Middlesbrough.

It is one of the harshest punishments imposed in the English game. The financial windfall attached to promotion to the Premier League – even if it's for only one season – is estimated to be worth up to £200 million through broadcast revenue, sponsorship and parachute payments if that team are relegated the following season.

Tuesday's decision by an English Football League-appointed Independent Disciplinary Commission dramatically rewrites the second-tier ⁠promotion race and hands Boro an unlikely reprieve after they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Southampton in the semi-finals.

Middlesbrough have now been reinstated and will face Hull City at Wembley on Saturday.

Southampton admitted ‌the charge of illegally spying on an opponent within 72 hours of a scheduled match. The Saints admitted to similar charges of filming other Championship rivals ​Oxford United and Ipswich Town during the regular season.

Southampton are yet to respond to the punishment but it is widely expected the club will appeal the severity of the punishment.

The EFL said in a statement: "Southampton was first charged on Friday, 8 May, with further charges issued on Sunday, 17 May in relation to additional breaches during the 2025-26 season.

"Those additional charges arose from matters identified after the initial proceedings involving Middlesbrough were initiated.

"Southampton admitted breaches of regulations requiring clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match.

"The admitted breaches concern fixtures against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026 and Middlesbrough in May 2026."

The EFL added that subject to the outcome of any appeal, it could result in a further change to Saturday's fixture, leaving the south-coast club with a glimmer of hope.

The unprecedented ruling may open a Pandora's Box of legal issues, with some media reports saying Southampton's players could have a case against their club for loss of earnings if they are denied a shot at reaching the Premier League.

Other reports said clubs who had failed to reach the play-offs could seek some form of compensation.

Southampton's allocation of some 37,000 tickets to the Wembley showcase had sold out earlier on Tuesday.

Middlesbrough had called for Southampton's ⁠expulsion after having a training session at their Rockliffe Park site filmed 48 hours ahead of the first leg of their ⁠playoff semi-final which ended 0-0 and welcomed the decision.

"We believe this sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct," Middlesbrough said in a statement.

"As a club, we are now focused on our game against Hull City at Wembley on Saturday."

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League last season and struggled early in this campaign, but a storming finish saw them go unbeaten in 19 league games to finish fourth and enter the play-offs.

The south-coast club are the first to fall foul of the Football League's regulation 127 – brought in after Leeds United were found guilty of spying on Derby County seven years ago, an offence for which they were fined £200,000.