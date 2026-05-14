'I've learnt to win': Jeremy Doku on how Man City and Pep Guardiola have transformed his mentality

In the closing weeks of the Premier League season it has felt as though Jeremy Doku has been on a mission to single-handedly keep Manchester City's challenge alive.

He created the only goal at Burnley before a relentless individual display and two goals salvaged a 3-3 draw at Everton to keep City in touch with leaders Arsenal.

In between, there was a goal and an assist as City came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-final, while his hot streak in front of goal began in April against Chelsea – the side Doku and City now face on Saturday in the final of England's leading cup competition.

With their Premier League title hopes on a knife edge, adding the FA Cup to the League Cup they won in March might just soften the blow should second place be as good as it gets.

There's also the fact City were beaten finalists in each of the past two seasons. Lose on Saturday and they'll join opponents Chelsea (2020, 2021, 2022) in holding the unwanted record of having lost three consecutive finals.

For Doku, the chance to win anything is still a thrill. The trophies he has collected in Manchester – the 2026 League Cup and the Premier League in 2024 – were the first of his career after spells with boyhood club Anderlecht and then Rennes in Ligue 1.

“I've learnt to win games. I think that's the difference from where I came,” said the 23-year-old winger when asked about his development at City under manager Pep Guardiola.

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“Obviously in City, the demand is higher, more quality players, and also [they] expect you to win every game. You also play more finals, you play more of these types of games, you're always in the race of something. So yeah, it's just that different type of pressure that I've learnt how to cope with.

“It's a special club because of the consistency. Everyone that works here is working towards the same goal. Everyone is nice, everyone is humble, everyone is just working. I feel like we all just want to maintain the level and just try to reach our goals.”

Guardiola's desire for wingers who can destroy an opponent one v one has been more than satisfied with the acquisition of Doku, whose skill, speed, strength and low centre of gravity make him almost impossible to stop when he decides to go past his man.

The one criticism has been his consistency. But at 23, he is starting to deliver on his potential with eight goals and 12 assists across 44 games in all competitions this season.

On Saturday, he will be City's danger man, and while he is still relatively new to such occasions, he takes confidence from having a manager who has won it all.

“I feel like [Guardiola] knows and we know that when you lose in these types of periods, you pretty much lose a title. He also tells us that these are games that we made for,” said Doku.

“We worked, we sacrificed everything at the beginning of the season to arrive here. Now it's just taking the fruits of the work that we have done. We know that when you lose a game, you're in a difficult spot. I feel like the last 10 years, City has done pretty well with this, so we're getting used to it.”

Standing in their way is a Chelsea side whose season has unravelled in spectacular fashion since the decision to sack Enzo Maresca in January.

Since his departure, Liam Rosenior has been and gone, and they head into a cup final under rookie Calum McFarlane. The caretaker manager oversaw a 1-0 win over Leeds in the semi-final, but has since seen his side beaten at home by Nottingham Forest and held by an out of sorts Liverpool.

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“I think, obviously, this season [Chelsea] haven't been to their standards,” said Doku. "I believe that they want to end the season well with a trophy, so they will give it their all.

“When you look at the squad, you still see that they have amazing players. I feel like they will maybe give us the ball a bit, but on counter-attacks it will be very dangerous. We already played against them recently, so we know a bit how they play. It will be an interesting game.

“Obviously, it's a big stadium,” he added. “Every time you play at Wembley, there are two crowds. One against you and one for you.

“When you go there, you know it's because of a big game, a final or a semi-final. I've played there a couple of times in the last years and it's always been great to play there. The stadium itself already gives you that atmosphere, but also the occasion changes it.”