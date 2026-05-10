Asian Cup draw: Saudi Arabia to face Palestine in opening match, UAE paired with South Korea

​The 2027 Asian Cup hosts Saudi Arabia will compete in an ⁠all-Arab Group A following the draw in Riyadh.

The tournament will take place at eight venues across Riyadh, Jeddah and Khobar in January next year. Saudi Arabia will face Palestine in the opening game at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh on January 7, 2027.

The UAE were picked out in Group E alongside South Korea, Vietnam and one of Lebanon or Yemen.

Saturday's draw ⁠had been set for April 11 in the Saudi capital but was postponed because of the ⁠Middle East conflict to ensure full attendance ​and ⁠participation from all national associations. Iran are top seeds in Group C and will face Syria, Kyrgyzstan and China.

Saudi will ​play alongside Kuwait, Oman and Palestine in Group A, while Group B includes Uzbekistan and Jordan, who both qualified for the World Cup next month.

Qatar were drawn alongside Japan in Group F, in a repeat of the 2019 final, which the Qataris won before going on to retain the title at the 2023 edition.

The tournament, which Saudi Arabia will ​host for the first time, ‌will run from ⁠January 7 to ​February 5, 2027, with the participation ​of ‌24 teams.

2027 Asian Cup draw:

Group A: Saudi Arabia, ⁠Kuwait, Oman, Palestine

Group B: Uzbekistan, Bahrain, North Korea, Jordan

Group C: Iran, Syria, Kyrgyzstan, China

Group D: Australia, Tajikistan, Iraq, Singapore

Group E: South Korea, ​United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Lebanon/Yemen

Group F: Japan, Qatar, Thailand, Indonesia