Al Nassr welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back to training

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is working his way back to fitness after Al Nassr posted photos and videos of their star player training.

Ronaldo has been on the sidelines since picking up a muscle injury during a 3-0 win over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League at the end of last month.

Ronaldo moved to Spain to complete his rehabilitation. The 41-year-old was also omitted from the ​Portugal squad for ​friendlies against Mexico and the United ⁠States.

The Al Nassr star missed his club's ‌last two games. But that did not stop the team from climbing to the top of the SPL standings.

Ronaldo is aiming ​to be fit for the summer's World Cup, which is likely to be the final major tournament of his stellar career.

With that aim, Ronaldo returned to training as Al Nassr continued preparations in inclement weather that has affected life across the Gulf region.

Al Nassr posted images and videos of Ronaldo training on social media, with the caption: “The captain is in the house”.

Ronaldo also posted on social media, stating it was “good to be back”.

Ronaldo will be keen to get back on the field as early as possible. Portugal coach Roberto Martinez is confident the star forward will be available soon.

Regarding Ronaldo's absence, Martínez reassured that there was no doubt his captain would be fit for the World Cup.

“The World Cup is not at risk for him,” said Martinez. “It's a mild muscle injury. We think he should be back in one or two weeks. But what he has done this season shows he is in great form, we have no physical concerns with him.”

In Ronaldo's absence in the Saudi Pro League, fellow Portuguese Joao Felix came to the fore as Nassr completed an emphatic 5-0 win over Al Khaleej.