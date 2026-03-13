Premier League predictions: Liverpool smash Spurs, Arsenal edge past Everton

Saturday: Burnley v Bournemouth (7pm kick-off UAE)

Second-bottom Burnley looked like a team that had accepted their fate on the way to a 2-0 defeat at Everton that leaves them nine points shy of safety, with nine games left to play.

Bournemouth have drawn four out of their last five matches and while they have not lost in the league since January 3, the Cherries' hopes of European football are fading fast. Andoni Iraola's side are in ninth place, eight points outside the top six.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Bournemouth 3

Sunderland v Brighton (7pm)

Sunderland's win at Leeds United was their first away from home since October, having taken just one point from their previous four games. The Black Cats – who are 11th in the table, eight points shy of sixth-place Liverpool – were knocked out of the FA Cup by third tier Port Vale last weekend.

Brighton – now in 14th place, three points behind Sunderland – were unfortunate to lose against table-topping Arsenal last-time out which ended their hopes of making it three wins on the spin.

Prediction: Sunderland 2 Brighton 1

Arsenal v Everton (9.30pm)

Arsenal's fortunate win at Brighton means they remain seven points clear at the top but have played a game more than second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners drew 1-1 away to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Everton's fine away record – third-highest points total in top-flight – goes up against the second best home record – 11 wins out of 14 games – at the Emirates. David Moyes' men are eighth in the table aiming for a third successive victory.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Everton 1

Chelsea v Newcastle United (9.30pm)

Chelsea ended a three-game run without a win by thumping Aston Villa 4-1 at Villa Park which moved them up to fifth place, three points off third place. Liam Rosenior's side were hammered 5-2 in the Champions League away to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Newcastle secured a much-needed home win over Manchester United following a run of five defeats in six Premier League games. A home FA Cup loss against Manchester City was then followed by a midweek Champions League home draw with Barcelona.

Prediction: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

▶

West Ham United v Manchester City (midnight)

Third-bottom West Ham's 1-0 win at Fulham – courtesy of Crysencio Summerville's goal – means they are level on points with 17th place Nottingham Forest. It was only the seventh victory this Premier League for the Hammers.

City's draw with struggling Forest means they lost ground on Arsenal in the title race and then followed up a FA Cup win over Newcastle by losing 3-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Prediction: West Ham 2 Man City 3

Sunday: Crystal Palace v Leeds United (6pm)

Palace moved up to 13th place by winning 3-1 at Tottenham, making it three wins in the past five Premier League games. In the Europa Conference league on Thursday, the Eagles settled for a goalless draw at home to AEK Larnaca.

Leeds remain in the relegation battle after their loss at home to Sunderland made it four games without a league win, leaving them three points outside the bottom three.

Prediction: Palace 1 Leeds 0

▶

Manchester United v Aston Villa (6pm)

Michael Carrick's eight-game unbeaten run as United interim manager was ended when they lost at Newcastle last time out but they remain in third place, level on points with Villa but nine behind Manchester City.

Fourth-place Villa have now won just once in six league games following their home drubbing by Chelsea, with Chelsea and Liverpool just three points behind in table. In the Europa League on Thursday, Villa won 1-0 away to Lille.

Prediction: Man United 2 Villa 1

Nottingham Forest v Fulham (6pm)

Forest's battling draw at Man City meant they avoided dropping into the bottom three on goal difference but Vitor Pereira has yet to win in three league games since taking over as manager. Forest have not secured three points since beating Brentford on January 25. In Thursday's Europa Conference league match at home to Midtjylland, they lost 0-1.

Fulham's home loss to West Ham left them in 10th place and damaged their hopes of qualifying for Europe. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup by second-tier Southampton last weekend.

Prediction: Forest 1 Fulham 1

▶

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (9.30pm)

Liverpool's three game winning run was ended by a disastrous loss at bottom club Wolves when victory would have lifted them into the top four. Arne Slot's men avenged that defeat by beating the same club 3-1 in the FA Cup last weekend but then fell to a 1-0 Champions League loss Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Spurs are in dire straits having lost five Premier League matches on the spin and are just one point above the drop zone. In their disastrous 5-2 Champions League battering at Atletico Madrid, hapless goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky was substituted after only 17 minutes by under pressure interim manager Igor Tudor. The Croatian became the first Spurs boss to lose his first four games in charge of the club.

Prediction: Liverpool 4 Spurs 1

Monday: Brentford v Wolves (midnight)

Brentford's draw at Bournemouth keeps them firmly in the running for European football next season. The Bees are in seventh place, four points outside the top five.

Wolves are finally showing some fight under Rob Edwards with the bottom club having won two in a row having lost just once in five games. But they remain a hefty 12 points shy of safety.

Prediction: Brentford 2 Wolves 1