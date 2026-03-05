Man United player ratings v Newcastle: Maguire and Casemiro battle hard but Carrick's unbeaten run ends

Michael ⁠Carrick's unbeaten run as interim manager came to an end as Newcastle United defeated his Manchester United side 2-1 in ​the Premier League on Wednesday after William Osula came off the ​bench ​to score ​a late winner.

Newcastle, who played the entire second half with 10 men following Jacob Ramsay's dismissal, stunned third-placed United as ⁠Anthony Gordon took the lead from the spot.

Casemiro levelled matters before Osula's solo stunner secured a 2-1 triumph. Carrick had gone seven games unbeaten since taking over at Old Trafford until Wednesday's loss.

The defeat left United nine points adrift of second-placed ​Manchester City, who were themselves held 2-2 at home by struggling Nottingham Forest.

What they said

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe: "A massive win for us. I think we needed it. We know we needed it. It's been a tough run for us in the Premier League.

"Today we've started the game really well and then we get a red card. There would have been an easy feeling for the lads to adopt of feeling sorry for ourselves, here we go again.

"That's the biggest compliment I can give the lads. They really stood up that second half and they've all given more, they've all believed we can win the game."

Manchester United manager Michael ⁠Carrick: "We're not happy with the way we played the game. I don't think it was the 10 men. We just didn't play good enough. We can't make any excuses for that.

"They deserved to win tonight... tonight hurts, because we don't like losing ​games, but we'll be better for the next one."

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 7/10: Came out to win a ball amid cries from Jacob Ramsey of a penalty. It wasn’t. Instead Ramsey got a second booking and was sent off before half time. Didn’t get crowded out at corners. Got a good punch on a Sandro Tonali free kick on 79, but well beaten by Osula’s winner.

Luke Shaw - 6/10: Maintained his ever present starts. Closed down Anthony Elanga and was then elbowed in the face by Dan Burn, who went unpunished. Yet he was booked.

Harry Maguire - 7/10: Pushed up in the last 20 minutes as his team went for a winner. But it wasn’t to be with such a flat performance against 10 men and he could do little as Osula’s winner curled around him.

Leny Yoro - 6/10: Nervy start as a high ball nearly went in from Kieran Trippier. Had a fine chance at the other end, a header which Aaron Ramsdale saved well on 74. Better from him.

Noussair Mazraoui - 5/10: Tough against Harvey Barnes. Didn’t get forward much when Newcastle went down to 10. Switched to the left after an hour when Shaw went off. Booked for stupidly smashing Elanga on 63 and came off injured on 84.

Kobbie Mainoo - 5/10: Bent a shot with a first time strike towards goal on 42 after Benjamin Sesko’s quick feet helped create a chance, but outshone by Tonali.

Casemiro - 6/10: Nursed a black eye. Brilliant movement to get in front of Newcastle players and head downwards to equalise with another header – his fifth of the season. But he was bested by Newcastle’s midfielders.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10: Conceded a penalty after a foul on Gordon just after Newcastle saw a red card. Redemption came quickly with a perfect cross to Casemiro. Fernandes shot wide on 82 and made three world-class deliveries as his team tried to find a winner.

Bryan Mbeumo - 5/10: Booked for a late tackle. Blazed a shot over after 44 when he should have hit the target. United have been winning but he’s not been one of the better players.

Matheus Cunha - 6/10: Shot miles off target in the sixth minute, then in a tussle with compatriot Joelinton. A few moments, like when he cut in to shoot on target on 44. Fouled by Tripper, who got one of the seven yellows issued.

Benjamin Sesko - 5/10: Turned in the box after 24 with four defenders around him. Made runs and worked hard, but little service and touches all night against a team who had lost their three previous home games.

Substitutes

Manuel Ugarte (Casemiro, 60') - 7/10: Right idea as he headed a Fernandes cross over on 75. Got back to make a good tackle on 81. Shot blocked on 88.

Diogo Dalot (Shaw, 60') - 6/10: Came on at right back. Did well to hold on to the ball in an 88th minute attack as his team pushed towards the end.

Joshua Zirkzee (Mbeumo, 76') - 6/10: Did his best. He can often make an impact when he comes on.

Amad Diallo (Mainoo, 76') - N/A: Energetic.

Tyrell Malacia (Mazraoui, 84') - N/A: Out of position but he chased Osula but couldn’t catch him as he scored a wonder winner.