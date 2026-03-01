Liverpool legend Graeme Souness stranded in Abu Dhabi amid Gulf airspace shutdown

Liverpool legend and former manager Graeme Souness has revealed that he is one of the many passengers stranded in Abu Dhabi, a result of the travel chaos inflicted by Iran's strikes on the UAE and other Gulf countries.

Global airlines suspended flights across the Middle East on Saturday after the US-Israel strikes on Iran that prompted Gulf countries to close their airspace.

The Iranian regime launched a large salvo of airstrikes across the Gulf, hitting targets including both major international airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Iran renewed their attacks on Sunday following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in US and Israeli bombing.

Souness, 72, posted a video on Instagram from his departure gate at Zayed International Airport, saying he had heard "loud bangs" overhead as UAE defence forces intercepted Iranian missiles and drones.

The video was posted before a drone attack hit the airport. Abu Dhabi Airports later confirmed the attack left one dead and seven injured.

The former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder said: "Currently in the Middle East, in Abu Dhabi airport. I'll give you a quick glimpse of where I am." He then panned around to show the plane he was due to travel on. "That's my plane that I am meant to be catching to go back to the UK."

He continued: "My mum said, 'Wherever you are son, there's never a dull moment.' Well, I'm at this airport, and we're hearing some pretty loud bangs going off, and that is anti-missiles taking out missiles that's being fired at some American base."

It is believed Souness is in the UAE as part of his role as a Liverpool club ambassador.

He posted a later video revealing that his flight back to the UK had been cancelled, and that he would be checking into a hotel as he waits to learn when authorities will open airspace to resume international travel. US officials and observers have suggested Iran's bombing campaign could go on for days or longer.

He added: "Chaos continues. The flight's been cancelled, still hearing explosives, so we give up. We're just going to check into a hotel for a couple of nights and see where we are. Hopefully this will settle down and we'll get back to our flight.

"You get grumpy – well I do – when you get delayed and stuff at airports, but I think we should think of people that maybe at this point might die."

The conflict has prompted the postponement of fixtures across the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al Nassr during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Feyha. Reuters Info

On Sunday, the Asian Football Confederation announced it had postponed fixtures in the western region of its leading continental competitions, including the AFC Champions League Elite.

Four matches had been due to be played in Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi on Monday and Tuesday. UAE champions, Shabab Al Ahli, were due to host Iranian side Tractor in Dubai on Monday, March 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr were due to travel to Dubai on Wednesday to take on the UAE's Al Wasl in the second-tier AFC Champions League Two.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi Airports said that some inbound and outbound flights at Zayed International Airport may be delayed, diverted or cancelled due to the airspace closure.

Its home carrier Etihad Airways said its flights to and from Abu Dhabi were disrupted. All flights scheduled to depart Abu Dhabi are suspended until 2pm UAE time on Sunday, March 1, it said. Flights scheduled to arrive into Abu Dhabi before that were cancelled.

Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman closed their airspace after Israel and the US launched the attacks.