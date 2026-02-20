Premier League predictions: Arsenal topple Tottenham in North London derby, Man City thump Newcastle

Saturday: Aston Villa v Leeds United (7pm kick-off UAE)

Villa needed a late own-goal to secure victory over Brighton last time out in what was only their second win in six league games. They remain third in the table, three points behind Manchester City and eight shy of Arsenal.

Leeds are three places and five points outside the relegation zone having lost just once in five matches. Daniel Farke's men fought back from two goals down to earn an impressive draw at Chelsea in their last league outing.

Prediction: Villa 2 Leeds 1

Brentford v Brighton (7pm)

Brentford remain right in the European places mix after drawing at home to Arsenal thanks to Keane Lewis-Potter's 71st minute leveller. The Bees are seventh, five points outside the top four.

Brighton's struggles go on with the Seagulls' defeat at Villa making it one win in 13 matches leaving them in 14th place, albeit still seven points above the drop zone.

Prediction: Brentford 2 Brighton 0

Chelsea v Burnley (7pm)

Chelsea remain in fifth place after their draw with Leeds which ended their four-game win streak. They sit one point behind Manchester United and two ahead of Liverpool.

Second-bottom Burnley produced a superb second-half fightback to come back from two goals down and defeat Crystal Palace 3-2 and earn the Clarets a first league win in 17 matches. But Scott Parker's men remain nine points shy of safety.

Prediction: Chelsea 3 Burnley 1

West Ham United v Bournemouth (9.30pm)

In-form West Ham were denied a fourth win in five games when they conceded an injury-time goal against Man United and had to settle for a point. The Hammers remain third bottom, just three points behind Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth's resurgence continues with their 2-1 win at Everton meaning they have lost just once in the league this year, winning four and drawing two. The Cherries are in ninth place, five points outside the top six.

Prediction: West Ham 2 Bournemouth 2

Manchester City v Newcastle United (midnight)

City can cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the table down to two points if they can seal a fourth win in five games against a Newcastle team they have just defeated 5-1 over two legs in the League Cup semi-finals.

Newcastle go into the game on the back of three away wins on the spin across three different competitions but have only ever won once at the Etihad Stadium and have just come back off a 8,144km round-trip to Azerbaijan in the Uefa Champions League.

Prediction: Man City 3 Newcastle 0

Sunday: Crystal Palace v Wolves (6pm)

Palace slumped to a home defeat against relegation-haunted Burnley having ended a 12-match winless run in their previous outing. The Eagles remain midtable, with a relegation battle or a place in Europe next season highly unlikely.

Bottom club Wolves are bound for the second tier having still only managed one win all season with safety a mammoth 17 points away. They have just managed two consecutive draws – last of which at home to table-topping Arsenal – which took their points tally into double figures.

Prediction: Palace 2 Wolves 1

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool (6pm)

Forest missed out on the chance to edge further away from the relegation zone when they could only draw at home to Wolves which resulted in Sean Dyche being sacked and replaced by Vitor Pereira. Forest are three points above third-bottom Wolves.

Liverpool sealed only their second league win of 2026 when they defeated Sunderland 1-0 thanks to captain Virgil van Dijk's second-half header. It meant they cut the gap on fifth-place Chelsea down to two points.

Prediction: Forest 1 Liverpool 2

Sunderland v Fulham (6pm)

Sunderland fell to a third loss in four games – and their first at home this season – when they were beaten at the Stadium of Light by Liverpool. It leaves the Black Cats 11th, six points behind sixth-place Liverpool.

Fulham's 3-0 loss at Manchester City was their fourth defeat in five games which has seen the Cottagers slip to 12th place and falling out of contention for a European place.

Prediction: Sunderland 2 Fulham 0

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (8.30pm)

Spurs will have interim manager Igor Tudor in the dugout for the first time for this North London derby. Defeat against Newcastle in their last match resulted in Thomas Frank being sacked with Tottenham five points above the relegation zone.

Arsenal's title charge has stuttered of late following two successive draws, the last of which was a morale-damaging point against Wolves which saw the Gunners throw away a 2-0 lead.

Prediction: Spurs 1 Arsenal 3

Monday: Everton v Manchester United (midnight)

Everton's home woes continue to haunt them as they lost at home to Bournemouth making it five games without a win at Hill Dickinson Stadium. David Moyes' side remain in the race for a European place, sitting eighth in the standings, five points behind Liverpool in sixth.

Michael Carrick's four-game game winning run since taking temporary charge at United was ended by West Ham when the Red Devils needed substitute Benjamin Sesko's 96th-minute goal to rescue a point. They remain in fourth place, five points behind Villa in third.

Prediction: Everton 1 Man United 1