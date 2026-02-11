Man United ratings in 1-1 draw with West Ham: Sesko 7, Mbeumo 6, Amad 5

Benjamin Sesko scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for Manchester United, whose winning run under Michael Carrick came to an end with a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

United were bidding for a fifth straight Premier League victory under their interim boss which would have lifted them up to third and closed the gap to second-placed Manchester City to just three points.

But Tomas Soucek fired struggling West Ham ahead and they looked set for a vital three points in their bid to beat the drop until substitute Sesko struck late on.

The first dropped points of Carrick’s latest spell in charge is by no means a disaster for United, who are still well on course for a return to the Uefa Champions League following their recent upturn since Ruben Amorim was sacked.

West Ham broke the deadlock five minutes after half time when Soucek played the ball out to the Hammers captain Jarrod Bowen, continued his run into the box and applied a simple finish to Bowen’s low cross.

United thought they had equalised when Casemiro powerfully headed home Kobbie Mainoo’s cross, but a VAR check showed the Brazilian was offside.

But just as West Ham looked to have held out for a win which would have moved them level with Nottingham Forest in 17th, Bryan Mbeumo swung in a cross and Sesko conjured up an exquisite volley to snatch a draw at the death.

United remain in fourth place, two points ahead of Chelsea.

What they said

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo: “We are disappointed, of course, the players and the fans. We competed really well and were able to contain a very good team.

“The way we started the second half was really positive, we scored and we defended very well. Overall, a very positive performance defensively, and we had situations where we could have put the game to bed.

“We have to bounce back from these disappointments. We have to keep going. There is no other way.”

Man United boss Michael Carrick: “It’s an unbelievable finish from the angle to generate that, to get it on target, to finish it – it’s some goal.

“He’s capable of that, Ben. He’s done it all the time. It’s not that he’s just suddenly burst on the scene. He’s been doing it, he’s proven that he can score goals as well. He’s been doing it in training for us as well.

“It’s not surprising, to be honest. I think it’s what he does, it’s what he’s good at. The last one would have done him the world of good.”

Manchester United ratings

Senne Lammens - 7/10: Comfortable diving save from a right-footed Crysencio Summerville effort after 12 minutes. Soucek’s goal went through his legs.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10: Playing the 300th game of his career. Booked for a challenge on Summerville, who kept him busy throughout. A drop off from his recent performances.

Harry Maguire - 6/10: Bounced Castellanos off him in a first-half tussle and won most of the first balls, though conceded possession to Bowen and Summerville. Came off earlier than expected.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10: Set up Fernandes with an early chipped pass. The ball for the Soucek's goal could have been cut out.

Luke Shaw - 5/10: His 21st-minute shot from a smart corner was saved on the line by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Unlucky not to score. Got forward and set up Amad Diallo. Was out of position for Soucek’s opener, letting the ball bounce. Bowen got the better of him.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10: Neat turns but playing in a side that was sluggish and slow in the build-up as both teams played within themselves. Messy for the Hammers’ goal.

Casemiro - 7/10: United’s best player in his 150th game for the club. Thought he had equalised on 63 minutes with a header, but VAR ruled the Brazilian offside – and West Ham fans celebrated more than their own goal.

Casemiro scores a header against West Ham, although it was later ruled out by VAR for offside. Getty Images

Amad Diallo - 5/10: Not involved enough in the first half, though he shot into the side netting after 41 minutes. Went down in the area on 70 minutes and looked up for a penalty. Wishful thinking. Beat Magassa on 87, then hit a cross so far it landed in Madagascar. Played an important role in the equaliser.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10: Lobbed a ninth-minute effort over the bar as United continued playing balls in behind the backline, but far from his usual influence.

Bryan Mbeumo - 6/10: Started on the left but United’s attack was flat and lacking invention all night. Two shots on target for the whole team against a side in the relegation zone was poor. Whipped the ball in for Sesko to equalise. Isolated.

Matheus Cunha - 6/10: Far quieter than in recent weeks, as his team were. A shame since West Ham hadn’t kept a clean sheet at home all season. Tried to drop deep at times and connect with Fernandes, but it wasn’t happening.

Substitutes

Leny Yoro (on for Maguire, 67') - 7/10: Outstanding defending.

Benjamin Sesko (on for Cunha, 67') - 7/10: A sublime finish and equaliser with 90 seconds to go. That’s five goals in six for a player who isn’t even starting.

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Dalot, 81') - 7/10: A few quick passes but his header went just wide on 93 minutes.