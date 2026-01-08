Real Madrid on derby revenge mission against Atletico Madrid in Jeddah Spanish Super Cup clash

The La Liga season was only six games old but the Xabi Alonso-era at Real Madrid had started in impressive fashion.
The Spaniard was heading into his first Madrid derby as Los Blancos manager with a 100 per cent record in La Liga – the last of which was a thumping 4-1 away demolition of Levante.
What followed was a chastening horror show at the Metropolitano Stadium for Alonso and Co as Real slumped to a 5-2 humiliation – the first time in 75 years that Atletico Madrid had scored five goals against their city rivals.
“It might be a positive setback for the future,” insisted Alonso, who had taken over from Carlo Ancelotti during the summer. “We were too defensive, and the game wasn’t flowing. We didn’t play well collectively and the quality wasn’t up to the standard we need to be at.”
“We got caught up in the atmosphere,” admitted Real captain Dani Carvajal. “I hope this defeat upsets us and gives us the courage to fight back.”
For Atletico's experienced coach Diego Simeone, the relief was palpable with his team having managed just one win in their opening five La Liga games.
“There are a lot of emotions inside,” said a tearful Simeone, who has been in charge at Atletico for 14 years. “The season started off difficult and there's a lot of effort from a lot of people that you don't see, and it's been wonderful.”
On Thursday, the two teams meet again as the Madrid derby decamps to Jeddah for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.
It has been a rocky season for Alonso since that nightmare defeat in the Spanish capital, the former Bayer Leverkusen coach rollling with the punches of erratic form, a devastating injury list and pouting players.
A run of one win in five La Liga matches and successive December defeats against Celta Vigo and Manchester City left the manager fighting to avoid the sack only six months into his reign.
But Alonso hung on to his job and Real go into Thursday's match on the back of three successive league wins, including a 5-1 thrashing of Real Betis on Sunday that was achieved without 29-goal top scorer Kylian Mbappe.
Young forward Gonzalo Garcia stepped up to the plate in style by scoring a brilliant hat-trick that included a thumping volley and a cheeky back-heel to complete his treble.
“In front of me I obviously have the best players in the world, like Mbappe, Rodrygo, [Jude] Bellingham and Vinicius,” said Gonzalo, 21.
“I just focus on myself, which means working day by day and taking the opportunities the coach gives me, like today, and I hope I can deliver and help my teammates every minute I get.”
But such has been the nature of Real's season so far, the victory did not come without its problems, with Alonso forced to come out in defence of Vinicius Junior after the Brazilian attacker was jeered for the second consecutive match by fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Vinicius – whose relationship with his coach has appeared strained at times – is without a goal in his last 15 matches and has been linked with a move away from the club.
With Mbappe – who equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's Real record of 59 goals in a calendar year by scoring in the win over Sevilla on December 20 – still absent on Thursday, Alonso insists Vinicius will be “crucial” to their Super Cup hopes.
“Vini has contributed a lot, he came on very well, he was persistent and disruptive. I liked his performance, with everything he gave us,” Alonso said after the Betis victory which cut Barcelona's lead at the top of Lia Liga back down to four points.
“We understand the situation … We are all here to support each other. We want to give our best.
“Vini is and has been fundamental at Madrid, and he will continue to be so. I'm sure the Bernabeu will applaud him in the future, I have no doubt about that.”
Atletico, meanwhile, had to settle for a point at Real Sociedad at the weekend which saw Alexander Sorloth put the visitors in front just after half-time only for Goncalo Guedes to level five minutes later.
The draw ended Atleti's four-game win streak across all competitions leaving Simeone's side in fourth place, seven points behind Real.
“This isn't enough. We have to analyse our mistakes and improve,” Simeone said after the match in San Sebastian. “There's not long to go until the next match. We have to focus on that match against Madrid.”
