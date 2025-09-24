Kylian Mbappe hits double in win over Levante as perfect Real Madrid make it six from six

Real Madrid extended their winning start to La Liga with a comfortable 4-1 victory at Levante on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to reach seven league goals in six matches as Xabi Alonso's side maintained their 100 per cent record with a sixth win on the spin.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring with a superb finish and Franco Mastantuono was also on target for the early league leaders.

Second-placed Barcelona visit Real Oviedo on Thursday, with the Spanish champions now trailing Madrid by five points.

“It was a very good game, from the start, we were really committed in defence and the first goal was fundamental, to go ahead and give us confidence,” said manager and former midfielder Alonso.

Vinicius was unhappy to be taken off by Alonso during the win over Espanyol on Saturday but the Brazilian winger started on the left flank and delivered.

Since coming second to Manchester City's Rodri in last year's Ballon d'Or rankings Vinicius has struggled for consistency.

However, he found his rhythm at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium and opened the scoring after 28 minutes, following a bright start to the game.

“Vini had a very complete, very good game and I am very happy for him,” said Alonso.

Valencia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan made a good save to deny Vinicius and Mastantuono hit the bar from the rebound as Los Blancos went on the attack in the opening stages.

After being fed by Fede Valverde on the right of the box, Vinicius used the outside of his right boot to bend a sublime effort in at the far post.

Ivan Romero and Adrian de la Fuente came close early for Levante but they were forced back and Madrid got their second when Vinicius set up Mastantuono, who rifled into the top corner.

It was the promising 18-year-old Argentine's first goal for the club since his summer switch from River Plate. Ryan denied Vinicius with a good stop from close range before half-time.

Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong, in fine form himself at the start of the season, nodded home his fourth goal from close range after Romero's cross was deflected and looped into the air.

It offered Levante a brief glimmer of hope but that was quickly quashed by Mbappe. Unai Elgezabal clumsily brought down the French superstar in the box and Mbappe cheekily dinked the resulting penalty down the middle for the third.

Then two minutes later the forward, released by Arda Guler, rounded Ryan and tapped home his second of the night.

Mbappe struggled in his first few months at Madrid after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024, but hit top form in the second half of the season.

He has carried that into the new campaign and has nine goals in seven games across all competitions, helping Madrid start the campaign in ideal fashion.

“There are still things we can do better, but we're on a good path and we have to continue along it,” said Alonso, with Los Blancos facing city rivals Atletico on Saturday. “We're in a construction phase … there's still a lot we have to do.

“We're building a solid base, and in the team many players feel connected and important.”

Villarreal earned a late 2-1 win at Sevilla to rise to third in the table, above fourth-placed Espanyol who drew 2-2 with Valencia. Bottom side Girona earned a creditable 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao, fifth.

