Afcon 2025: Tunisia and Senegal through as Tanzania make history

Senegal underlined their credentials as contenders at the Africa Cup of Nations by advancing to the last 16 as Group D winners on Tuesday, while the Democratic Republic of Congo were left facing a daunting knockout assignment and Tanzania made history by reaching the tournament’s elimination phase for the first time.

African champions in 2022, Senegal completed the group stage unbeaten with a convincing 3-0 victory over Benin in Tangier. Goals from Abdoulaye Seck and Habib Diallo either side of half time put Pape Thiaw’s side in control before captain Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off late on.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, the Lions of Teranga added a third when Cherif Ndiaye converted a penalty deep into injury time.

The win ensured Senegal finished top of the group on goal difference, edging out DR Congo, who also collected seven points after a similarly emphatic 3-0 win against Botswana in Rabat.

For much of the evening, the two heavyweights appeared on course to end level on all criteria, raising the prospect of a drawing of lots to decide first place. In the end, Senegal’s superior goal difference spared them that fate.

DR Congo were inspired by a virtuoso display from Gael Kakuta, the former Chelsea playmaker now plying his trade in Turkey. Kakuta provided a deft backheel assist for Nathanael Mbuku to open the scoring before converting a penalty just before the break. He completed his brace on the hour mark, with the Leopards later seeing a fourth goal by Fiston Mayele ruled out following a VAR review for handball.

While Senegal’s reward is a comparatively favourable last-16 tie in Tangier on Saturday against a third-placed finisher from Group E, DR Congo must prepare for a heavyweight clash with Algeria next Tuesday. The winners of that tie could then face Nigeria in the quarter-finals, making the path to the latter stages a formidable one.

“We wanted a fourth goal to maybe force a drawing of lots and to score as many goals as possible,” said DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre. “It wasn’t to be, but I’m proud. We achieved our objective of reaching the last 16.”

Benin, despite defeat, also progressed as one of the best third-placed teams. Their three points were enough to book a last-16 meeting with Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on Monday, just the second time they have reached the knockout rounds of the competition.

Elsewhere, Tanzania celebrated a landmark moment in their football history by qualifying for the Afcon knockout stage for the first time. A 1-1 draw with Tunisia in Rabat was sufficient; Ismael Gharbi’s first-half penalty for Tunisia cancelled out by Feisal Salum early in the second period.

Although Tanzania remain without a win in 12 Afcon matches across four appearances, two draws and a defeat proved enough on this occasion.

Tunisia finished second in Group C with four points, five behind table-toppers Nigeria, and will next face Mali for a place in the quarter-finals. Tanzania pipped Angola on goals scored for one of four places reserved for third-placed teams.

Nigeria maintained a perfect group-stage record with a 3-1 win over 10-man Uganda in Fes. Paul Onuachu opened the scoring before Uganda’s hopes were dealt a decisive blow when substitute goalkeeper Salim Magoola was sent off for handling outside the area. Raphael Onyedika struck twice to seal the win, with Rogers Mato scoring a late consolation.

Tanzania now face hosts and favourites Morocco on Sunday, while Nigeria await the third-placed team from Group F.

For Tanzania coach Miguel Gamondi, appointed only last month, the achievement was deeply significant. “I feel very proud, not just for myself, but for the country. To qualify is great for Tanzania,” he said. “This shows the potential of Tanzanian football.”

