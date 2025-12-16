PSG ordered to pay Kylian Mbappe €61m in unpaid wages and bonuses by French court

Paris Saint-Germain were ordered to pay their former forward Kylian Mbappe up to €61 million in unpaid wages and bonuses by a French labour court on Tuesday.

France captain Mbappe, who left PSG in June 2024 to join Real Madrid, had been claiming more than €260m in total from his former club. PSG in turn had demanded Mbappe pay them €440m.

Mbappe, 26, also claimed the Parisian club applied the wrong French legal classification to his contract, but that was rejected by the court.

The labour court said the final figure of between €60m and €61m was made up of €55m in unpaid salary and around €6m in holiday payments.

Qatari-owned PSG did not immediately say if they intend to appeal.

Lawyers for Mbappe said in a statement they “noted with satisfaction the decision given by the labour court”.

“It re-establishes a simple truth – even in the professional football industry, labour laws apply to everyone,” the lawyers added in a statement.

The French club had said they were basing the figure they were claiming in part on a botched €300m transfer to Saudi club Al Hilal which Mbappe refused in June 2023.

Mbappe left for Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract expired the following summer. He insisted he made no agreement in 2023 to waive any payment from the club.

Mbappe initially filed a complaint in June over the way he was treated by PSG at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Mbappe argues that he was sidelined by PSG and made to train with players the club were trying to offload after refusing to agree a new contract.

It is a widespread practice that in France prompted the players' union to lodge a complaint last year.

Mbappe was not invited to take part in PSG's 2023 pre-season tour of Asia and missed the first game of that season but was later recalled to the team after holding talks with the club.

After seven seasons with PSG he joined Real Madrid where he earns a reported annual salary of €30m euros.

“Mbappe scrupulously fulfilled his sporting and contractual obligations for seven years and right up to the final day,” his advisers said on Tuesday.

“He did everything possible to avoid litigation, even going so far as to withdraw a harassment complaint in a spirit of conciliation. In total, he had been seeking payment of his salaries and bonuses for more than 18 months.”

Mbappe scored 256 goals in 308 games for PSG but the club won the Uefa Champions League for the first time last season following his departure.

He has scored 26 goals in 22 games for Madrid this season across all competitions, including one in their 2-1 win at Alaves on Sunday which took his La Liga tally to 17 in 17 matches.

