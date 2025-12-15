Kylian Mbappe fights through the pain to power Real Madrid to victory over Alaves

Kylian Mbappe insisted Real Madrid “had to show character” after his goal, followed by a late winner from Rodrygo Goes, secured a tense 2-1 victory at Alaves and eased the pressure on coach Xabi Alonso.

Madrid arrived at Mendizorroza on Sunday amid intense scrutiny following their Uefa Champions League defeat by Manchester City, with Spanish media suggesting Alonso’s position was under threat unless the 15-time European champions returned to winning ways.

The result trimmed leaders Barcelona’s advantage at the top of La Liga back to four points and delivered only Madrid’s third victory in nine matches in all competitions.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Alonso said. “We competed well, got in front and then lost a bit of control. Alaves play with a lot of intensity; it’s hard to dominate throughout. We came here to win and we got the three points.”

Mbappe, returning to the starting line-up after missing the City loss with a knee injury, was Madrid’s standout performer despite early signs of discomfort. “I wasn’t 100 per cent at the start,” the France forward admitted.

“But in games like this you forget about the pain. We needed the win, for ourselves and for the team.”

After seeing an early effort deflected wide and another flash just over, Mbappe struck in the 25th minute with a moment of class. Released by Jude Bellingham, he surged towards goal and curled a superb finish into the top corner for his 17th league goal of the season.

“I saw the space and just went for it,” Mbappe said. “That’s what I’m here to do, help the team in difficult moments.”

Madrid failed to build on their lead and were forced to dig in as Alaves grew in confidence. Thibaut Courtois kept the visitors ahead before the break, denying Pablo Ibanez from close range. “We knew they would push,” Courtois said. “In these matches you have to stay focused until the end.”

Los Blancos missed chances to kill the game early in the second half, with Antonio Sivera saving well from both Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. Those misses proved costly when Carlos Vicente levelled after 68 minutes, finishing clinically after slipping in behind Antonio Rudiger.

“We had a spell where we lost control,” Alonso admitted. “At that moment the game could have gone either way.”

Rodrygo ensured it swung back Madrid’s way, turning in Vinicius’ low cross from six yards out to make it 2-1. The Brazilian celebrated with visible relief, having scored in back-to-back games after a long drought.

“I stayed calm,” Rodrygo said. “Strikers go through moments like that. The most important thing was helping the team win.”

Alonso, animated on the touchline, punched the air at full-time. “We’re all together in this,” he said. “One game isn’t enough to change the dynamic, but this win gives us confidence.”

The coach also voiced frustration at a late decision when Vinicius went down in the area. “I thought it was a clear penalty,” Alonso said. “It surprises me that it didn’t go to VAR.”

Elsewhere, Villarreal’s trip to Levante was postponed due to severe weather, while Real Oviedo sacked coach Luis Carrion after a heavy defeat at Sevilla.

Barcelona, meanwhile, ensured they will lead La Liga into 2026 after beating Osasuna on Saturday, underlining the challenge still facing Madrid despite a much-needed victory.