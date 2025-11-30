UAE return to Qatar for Fifa Arab Cup looking to avenge World Cup heartbreak

The UAE return to Qatar for the 2025 Fifa Arab Cup looking to avenge the heartbreak of missing out on next year's World Cup.

The national team saw their hopes of reaching only a second World Cup finals dashed in Doha last month. A win over Oman meant the UAE only needed to avoid defeat against Qatar to punch their ticket to North America. They came up short, losing a bad-tempered match against the hosts 2-1

The UAE subsequently lost another World Cup play-off to Iraq over two legs this month that put paid to any lingering hopes of reaching the global finals in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Cosmin Olaroiu's side have the chance to exact some measure of revenge this month, though, as one of the teams taking part in the Arab Cup.

Sixteen teams from across Africa and Asia will contest the tournament from December 1-18. The UAE qualified as one of the highest-ranked teams.

The UAE are in Group C alongside Egypt and Jordan, two teams also on their way to the World Cup, and Gulf neighbours Kuwait.

Jordan are first up for the national team on Wednesday at the Al Bayt Stadium, followed by Egypt on December 6 and Kuwait three days later.

Finish as one of the top two teams in the group and the UAE can advance to the knockout stages beginning December 11.

Iraq players celebrate after their World Cup play-off victory over the UAE at Basra International Stadium on November 18, 2025.

While many star names, such as Egypt's Mohamed Salah, will be absent from the Arab Cup, Olariou has picked a strong squad for the tournament as the UAE look to win a first trophy since lifting the Arabian Gulf Cup in 2013.

Among the contingent heading to Qatar are veteran goalkeeper Ali Khaseif, midfielders Marcus Meloni and Ali Saleh, and forwards Yahya Al Ghassani and Caio Lucas.

Elsewhere, Herve Renard will see what kind of fighting shape his squad are in ahead of Saudi Arabia's eighth appearance at a World Cup next year.

The Green Falcons secured their place at the 2026 World Cup by winning their group in last month's play-off, a 0-0 draw against Iraq enough to ensure they topped their three-team group with four points.

“Our ambition is always to compete for the title in any tournament we enter," Saudi midfielder Musab Al Juwayr said in an interview with Fifa.com.

Saudi Arabia landed in Group B alongside fellow World Cup finalists Morocco, Oman and Comoros, who qualified for the Arab Cup after winning single-leg matches over Somalia and Yemen, respectively.

"We're incredibly excited to take part in the tournament," Al Juwayr added. "The Arab Cup has always felt special. We’ll go in aiming to win it, no doubt, and also to get an early start on preparing for the World Cup. We’re looking to perform on a level that's worthy of the Saudi national team and satisfying for our supporters."

Egypt, winners of the Arab Cup in 1992 and fourth four years ago in Qatar, arrive with a squad shorn of many of its star players.

Liverpool forward Salah and Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush are the most high-profile absentees. Egypt coach Helmy Toulan has one eye on the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins only a few days after the Arab Cup final on December 18.

With players from Egyptian side Pyramids, who are taking part in the Fifa Intercontinental Cup, also unavailable, Toulan will allow fringe players to stake their claim for a place in his World Cup squad.

Despite the absences, Egyptian legend Ahmed Hassan is confident the Pharaohs can put on a strong showing in Qatar.

"We faced some difficulties in putting together the squad due to various circumstances, but we have complete confidence in all the players," said Hassan, widely regarded as one of Africa's greatest ever players.

"All of Egypt's players are talented and capable of delivering at the highest levels. Our objective is to compete for the trophy and reach the rightful place that befits the Egyptian national team."

