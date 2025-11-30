Arab Cup 2025: Teams, schedule and how to watch the UAE's matches on TV

What is the 2025 Fifa Arab Cup?

The Arab Cup is a tournament nominally held every four years, contested by national teams from the Arab world. This year's tournament is the second edition held under Fifa's juristiction.

When is it and where is it being played?

The 2025 Arab Cup will take place in Qatar from December 1-18. It is the third time the tournament has been held in Qatar after the 1998 and 2021 editions.

Host venues

Six venues will play host to the regional showpiece. These stadiums were all used during the 2022 World Cup, also held in Qatar.

The Al Bayt Stadium will play host to the tournament opener while the final will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

Al Bayt Stadium – capacity: 68,895

Lusail Stadium – capacity: 88,966

Stadium 974 – capacity: 44,089

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium – capacity: 45,032

Education City Stadium – capacity: 44,667

Khalifa International Stadium – capacity: 45,857

Which teams are taking part?

Sixteen nations from Africa and Asia will take part in the 16-team event.

Hosts Qatar and defending champions Algeria, along with the seven highest-ranked nations at the time of the draw − Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and UAE – all qualified for the main tournament automatically.

The remaining seven slots were filled by teams that won single-leg qualification matches played in Qatar in November.

Qualified teams

Qatar (hosts)

Algeria (defending champions)

Bahrain

Comoros

Egypt

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Morocco

Oman

Palestine

Saudi Arabia

Sudan

Syria

Tunisia

UAE

Tournament format

Group A: Qatar, Tunisia, Syria, Palestine

Group B: Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Comoros

Group C: Egypt, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait

Group D: Algeria, Iraq, Bahrain, Sudan

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the knockout stage, consisting of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Extra time and penalties

In the qualification stage, if a match is level at the end of the regulation 90 minutes, no extra time wills be played and penalties will be used to determine the winner. In the knockout stage of the final stage, if a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time and, if required, penalties will take place.

Schedule

Group games will be played from December 1-9.

Quarter-finals: December 11-12

Semi-finals: December 15

Final: December 18

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at www.fifa.com/en/tickets.

TV

All matches will be broadcast live on BeIN Sports.

Previous champions

2021: Algeria

2012: Morocco

2002: Saudi Arabia

1998: Saudi Arabia

1992: Egypt

1988: Iraq

1985: Iraq

1966: Iraq

1964: Iraq

1963: Tunisia

