Arab Cup 2025: Teams, schedule and how to watch the UAE's matches on TV

What is the 2025 Fifa Arab Cup?
The Arab Cup is a tournament nominally held every four years, contested by national teams from the Arab world. This year's tournament is the second edition held under Fifa's juristiction.
When is it and where is it being played?
The 2025 Arab Cup will take place in Qatar from December 1-18. It is the third time the tournament has been held in Qatar after the 1998 and 2021 editions.
Host venues
Six venues will play host to the regional showpiece. These stadiums were all used during the 2022 World Cup, also held in Qatar.
The Al Bayt Stadium will play host to the tournament opener while the final will be played at the Lusail Stadium.
Al Bayt Stadium – capacity: 68,895
Lusail Stadium – capacity: 88,966
Stadium 974 – capacity: 44,089
Ahmad bin Ali Stadium – capacity: 45,032
Education City Stadium – capacity: 44,667
Khalifa International Stadium – capacity: 45,857
Which teams are taking part?
Sixteen nations from Africa and Asia will take part in the 16-team event.
Hosts Qatar and defending champions Algeria, along with the seven highest-ranked nations at the time of the draw − Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and UAE – all qualified for the main tournament automatically.
The remaining seven slots were filled by teams that won single-leg qualification matches played in Qatar in November.
Qualified teams
Qatar (hosts)
Algeria (defending champions)
Bahrain
Comoros
Egypt
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Morocco
Oman
Palestine
Saudi Arabia
Sudan
Syria
Tunisia
UAE
Tournament format
Group A: Qatar, Tunisia, Syria, Palestine
Group B: Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Comoros
Group C: Egypt, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait
Group D: Algeria, Iraq, Bahrain, Sudan
The top two teams in each group will qualify for the knockout stage, consisting of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.
Extra time and penalties
In the qualification stage, if a match is level at the end of the regulation 90 minutes, no extra time wills be played and penalties will be used to determine the winner. In the knockout stage of the final stage, if a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time and, if required, penalties will take place.
Schedule
Group games will be played from December 1-9.
Quarter-finals: December 11-12
Semi-finals: December 15
Final: December 18
Tickets
Tickets can be purchased at www.fifa.com/en/tickets.
TV
All matches will be broadcast live on BeIN Sports.
Previous champions
2021: Algeria
2012: Morocco
2002: Saudi Arabia
1998: Saudi Arabia
1992: Egypt
1988: Iraq
1985: Iraq
1966: Iraq
1964: Iraq
1963: Tunisia
