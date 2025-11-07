Premier League predictions: Manchester City beat Liverpool in Etihad thriller

Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (4.30pm)

Tottenham's home league form is as bad as their away form is good. While they sit top of the away league table, Thomas Frank's men are fourth bottom in the home standings with one win in five. They at least picked themselves up from a dismal home defeat by Chelsea last weekend with a 4-0 Uefa Champions League thrashing of Copenhagen in North London on Tuesday.

Manchester United saw their three-game win-streak ended last time out and needed a late Amad Diallo thunderbolt to rescue a point at Nottingham Forest and are eighth in the table.

Prediction: Spurs 2 Man United 2

Everton v Fulham (7pm)

Everton's solid start to the campaign has hit the rocks somewhat with the Merseysiders now having won just once in six matches. On Monday they drew 1-1 at Sunderland and are 14th in the table, five points above the bottom three.

Fulham – one point and one place behind Everton – ended their dreadful run of four successive losses by sweeping aside bottom club Wolves 3-0 at Craven Cottage. The Cottagers have yet to register a win away from home.

Prediction: Everton 2 Fulham 1

West Ham United v Burnley (7pm)

The feeling of relief was palpable at the London Stadium on Sunday when West Ham secured their first home win since February – and only second victory of the campaign – with a thoroughly deserved 3-1 defeat of Newcastle. Despite the three points, the Hammers remain in the bottom three.

Burnley failed to make it three wins on the spin when they fell to a 2-0 home loss against table-topping Arsenal and are in 17th place, three points and one place ahead of West Ham.

Prediction: West Ham 2 Burnley 0

Sunderland v Arsenal (9.30pm)

Granit Xhaka's first goal for Sunderland earned them a point against Everton which lifted them into the top four and just a single point shy of second place.

Arsenal's relentless form continued this week when they followed up a fifth Premier League win in a row after beating Burnley – taking them six-points clear at the top – by powering to a 3-0 Champions League victory away to Slavia Prague. The Gunners have now won 10 successive matches across all competitions.

Prediction: Sunderland 1 Arsenal 3

Chelsea v Wolves (midnight)

Chelsea are sixth in the table, but only two points behind second, after registering a third win in four games last week by defeating London rivals Tottenham 1-0 – a scoreline which flattered Spurs immensely. In the Champions League on Wednesday, Chelsea drew 2-2 at Qarabag.

Wolves remain winless and rock-bottom with two points form 10 matches with last weekend's demolition by Fulham resulting in manager Vitor Pereira being sacked. James Collins and Richard Walker – the under-21s and under-18s head coaches, respectively – are in interim charge.

Prediction: Chelsea 4 Wolves 1

Sunday: Aston Villa v Bournemouth (6pm)

Villa's four-game winning run was brought to a halt with their loss away to Liverpool, resulting in Unai Emery's side dropping out of the top half of the table. In the Europa league on Thursday, they won 2-0 at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Bournemouth's away defeat to Manchester City was their first loss in eight games but the Cherries remain fifth in the table just one point shy of second place.

Prediction: Villa 1 Bournemouth 1

Brentford v Newcastle United (6pm)

Brentford's away-day struggles continued last weekend when they lost 2-0 at Crystal Palace – their fourth in five games. At home, though, the Bees are a different prospect winning three out of five and losing just once. They are 12th in the standings, a point and a place ahead of Newcastle.

Newcastle are also finding life on the road troublesome with their loss at West Ham making it eight Premier League games since they tasted victory away from Tyneside. At home to Athletic Club on Wednesday, the Magpies prevailed 2-0 in the Champions League.

Prediction: Brentford 2 Newcastle 1

Crystal Palace v Brighton (6pm)

Palace won for the first time in three Premier League games after defeating Brentford at Selhurst Park, with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring his sixth of the season, moving them up to ninth place. On Thursday, the Eagles won 3-1 at home to AZ Almaar in the Uefa Conference League.

Brighton returned to winning ways after losing to Manchester United by sweeping aside Leeds on the south coast with the in-form Danny Welbeck notching for the third successive match. The Seagulls are in 10th place.

Prediction: Palace 2 Brighton 2

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United (5pm)

Forest sealed their first point following four losses after drawing with Manchester United but Sean Dyche's side remain second from bottom with six points – and just a single win – from 10 matches. Away to Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday, Forest were held to a goalless draw.

Leeds are just five points above Forest after falling to three defeats in four matches, the last of which a 3-0 battering at Brighton – their fourth loss in five away games.

Prediction: Forest 1 Leeds 0

Manchester City v Liverpool (8.30pm)

After losing for the first time in 10 games the previous week, City eased past Bournemouth at the Etihad with Erling Haaland's double key to a 3-1 win that lifted up to second place, six points behind Arsenal. In the Champions League on Wednesday, City cruised to a 4-1 win at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool have enjoyed a stellar week following their recent troubles, beating Aston Villa 2-0 and Real Madrid 1-0, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring the midweek winner against the 15-time European champions.

Prediction: Man City 3 Liverpool 2

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorism on religious sites The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks on religious sites in Britain. It firmly rejected “acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship”. “Attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies,” it said. The council also warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism and Islamophobia. It urged the international community to join efforts to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

ESSENTIALS The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Swiss fly direct from the UAE to Zurich from Dh2,855 return, including taxes.

The chalet

Chalet N is currently open in winter only, between now and April 21. During the ski season, starting on December 11, a week’s rental costs from €210,000 (Dh898,431) per week for the whole property, which has 22 beds in total, across six suites, three double rooms and a children’s suite. The price includes all scheduled meals, a week’s ski pass, Wi-Fi, parking, transfers between Munich, Innsbruck or Zurich airports and one 50-minute massage per person. Private ski lessons cost from €360 (Dh1,541) per day. Halal food is available on request.

Getting there The flights Emirates and Etihad fly to Johannesburg or Cape Town daily. Flights cost from about Dh3,325, with a flying time of 8hours and 15 minutes. From there, fly South African Airlines or Air Namibia to Namibia’s Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport, for about Dh850. Flying time is 2 hours. The stay Wilderness Little Kulala offers stays from £460 (Dh2,135) per person, per night. It is one of seven Wilderness Safari lodges in Namibia; www.wilderness-safaris.com. Skeleton Coast Safaris’ four-day adventure involves joining a very small group in a private plane, flying to some of the remotest areas in the world, with each night spent at a different camp. It costs from US$8,335.30 (Dh30,611); www.skeletoncoastsafaris.com

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

Evacuations to France hit by controversy Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023

Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar

The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry

Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017

It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan

Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries

Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France

Gifts exchanged King Charles - replica of President Eisenhower Sword

Queen Camilla - Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch

Donald Trump - hand-bound leather book with Declaration of Independence

Melania Trump - personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

The%20Genius%20of%20Their%20Age %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20S%20Frederick%20Starr%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Oxford%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3EPages%3A%20290%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20January%2024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A