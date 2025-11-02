West Ham v Newcastle ratings: Potts 9, Paqueta 7; Botman 4, Murphy 7

Newcastle United’s six-month run without an away win in the Premier League continued as they fell a 3-1 defeat against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Jacob Murphy had put the visitors ahead early on with a clinical finish from distance just 26 seconds after Jarrod Bowen had hit the post for the home side, but West Ham recovered well and were well worth their comeback, and subsequent victory.

First, Lucas Paqueta pulled the home side level with a low effort from range that evaded that goalkeeper Nick Pope should have done better with, before Sven Botman sliced into his own net from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross on the stroke of half-time.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe made three changes at the break, but his substitutions didn’t affect the pattern of the game.

Newcastle huffed and puffed but West Ham looked the more likely to extend their lead, which they did late on when Tomas Soucek bundled home after Pope had dropped Jarrod Bowen’s effort.

The final whistle blew for just West Ham’s second win of the season. The victory was their first under manager Nuno Espirito Santo, and their first home win since February.

West Ham ratings

Alphonse Areola – 7/10: The Frenchman could do little to keep out Newcastle’s opening goal, but he recovered well to prevent Newcastle on multiple occasions. He denied Murphy and stopped him from doubling Newcastle’s advantage before saving low to his right to deny Anthony Gordon. Soon after, he dived low to his left to keep Joelinton at bay.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 7: The right-back did well to keep Gordon quiet, but he was also a threat in the opposite end of the pitch. He was a constant source of crosses, one of which was converted into his own net by Sven Botman to give the Hammers the lead.

Jean-Clair Todibo – 8: A more aggressive performance from the Frenchman, who looked a lot more comfortable on the left side of the Hammer’s central defensive pairing.

Max Kilman – 7: Though it could be argued he could have done more to block Murphy’s opening goal, the centre-back came close to making amends when he climbed highest to get on the end of a corner, only to see his goal-bound effort denied by Nick Pope. He came close with another header in the second half.

El Hadji Malick Diouf – 6: The Senegalese defender was guilty of standing off Murphy when Newcastle took the lead, but he looked a threat going forwards.

Freddie Potts – 9: Son of Hammers’ favourite Steve, the 22 year old made his Premier League debut and performed admirably. Looked comfortable on the ball and added some much-needed balance to the Hammers’ midfield. Thought he’d scored West Ham’s third but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Mateus Fernandes – 8: The Portuguese midfielder enjoyed arguably his most positive contribution since signing in the summer, starring alongside Potts in a midfield that offered balance, energy and attacking capability, and which nullified Newcastle’s much more experienced midfield trio.

Lucas Paqueta – 7: The Brazilian was a constant threat in the middle, and shortly after forcing Pope into a save low to his left with a low-hit free-kick on the half-hour mark, he went one better. He struck the ball from 25 yards and his low left-footed effort was enough to evade Pope’s right hand and pull West Ham back into the game.

Jarrod Bowen – 7: The Hammers’ talisman hit the post moments before Newcastle broke the deadlock. He was involved soon after when he thought he’d won the Hammers a penalty, only for VAR to cancel referee Rob Jones’ decision. It was from his late effort that Tomas Soucek was able to bundle home and seal all three points.

Callum Wilson – 7: A lively presence as West Ham’s lone striker against his former club, he was a useful focal point for the home side. He forced Pope into a save at his near post inside ten minutes, and held the ball up well before making way on the hour mark.

Crysencio Summerville – 7: A bright start saw him set up Bowen to hit the post, and his energy and movement were a constant issue for Emil Krafth.

Subs

Tomas Soucek (Wilson, 61) – 6: Deployed in an unfamiliar forward position, he was caught fractionally offside when Potts converted from close range. However, he made no mistake when he scored from close range after Pope spilt Bowen’s late effort.

Kyle Walker-Peters (Summerville, 79) – 5: Brought on as a straight replacement, he helped the home side see out the win.

Igor (Fernandes, 85) – N/A: The Brazilian made his home debut and added to his solitary minute away at Everton.

Newcastle ratings

Nick Pope – 5: The busier of the two goalkeepers, his best save denied a goalbound Max Kilman header. He should have done better to stop Paqueta from equalising. Was unlucky when Botman converted into his own net, but couldn’t hold on to Bowen’s late effort when West Ham made it three.

Emil Krafth – 4: Recalled as a result of Kieran Trippier’s illness, he had a tough afternoon matching Somerville’s pace and energy, and was replaced at the break.

Malick Thiaw – 6: The German was involved early on when he was adjudged to have brought down Jarrod Bowen. However, VAR ruled in his favour, and instead highlighted a perfectly well-timed tackle. He made another crucial goalline clearance midway through the first half.

Sven Botman – 4: The Dutchman was unlucky when his attempted clearance from Wan-Bissaka’s cross ended up in his own net before the break. Was taken off in the second half after tough afternoon.

Dan Burn – 4: The Englishman was caught out of possession on numerous occasions and was lucky to avoid a yellow card when he hauled down Jarrod Bowen. Lack of pace an obvious issue when playing at left-back.

Sandro Tonali – 6: Had a busy afternoon and was undoubtedly the best of Newcastle’s previously lauded central three, which looked poor.

Bruno Guimaraes – 5: Aside from spraying the ball wide to Jacob Murphy for the opening goal of the game, the Brazilian was under par by his high standards. Passing radar well off kilter all game.

Joelinton – 4: A quiet first half was punctuated by one effort which was comfortably dealt with by Areola low to his left. A sub-par performance and, like his Brazil teammate Guimaraes, distribution was poor throughout.

Jacob Murphy – 7: Playing wide on the right, he scored the opening goal by finishing a fine counter-attack, unleashing a stunning finish across Areola from distance. He came close to adding a second, but Areola was equal to his effort. Arguably the visitor’s most dangerous player, which made it all the more surprising when he was taken off.

Nick Woltemade – 4: A quiet first half, in which he saw little of the ball and looked isolated for long periods, saw the German substituted at half-time. It left the Magpies short of a goalscorer and target man in the second period.

Anthony Gordon – 4: A quiet first half briefly exploded into life when he cut in front the left hand side to force Areola into a smart save low to his right. However, his solitary effort wasn’t enough to mask a poor afternoon, and he was subbed at the break.

Subs:

Fabian Schar (Krafth, 45) – 5: Slotting into central defence as Thiaw moved to right-back, and his task was made easier when Callum Wilson was substituted.

Jacon Ramsey (Gordon, 45) – 4: Unable to improve on Gordon’s first-half efforts, Ramsey spurned his solitary shooting chance.

William Osula (Waltemade, 45) – 4: Poor on the ball, he made little impact after coming on.

Harvey Barnes (Botman, 65) – 4: Has scored six goals and registered three assists in previous games against West Ham, but he was unable to work his magic on this occasion.

Anthony Elanga (Murphy, 77) – N/A: Another quiet performance from the winger, who is yet to find his feet in a Newcastle shirt.

