Tottenham v Chelsea player ratings: Kolo Muani 6, Simons 5; Caicedo 9, Garnacho 6

Chelsea climbed to fourth in the Premier League table thanks to a 1-0 win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors stamped their authority early on and should’ve been ahead by the time Moises Caicedo forced his way through a tepid Spurs defence to set up Joao Pedro for an easy finish in the 34th minute.

It could’ve been worse for Spurs had the Chelsea forward taken advantage of more poor defending, but it was the midfield dominance of Enzo Fernandez, and particularly Caicedo, that gave Enzo Maresca’s side the platform for victory.

Tottenham’s defending was poor, but so too were their attacking players, who were stifled by a Chelsea unit that afforded them no space between the lines as they continued their fine run of form with a sixth win in seven in all competitions.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank admitted they weren't good enough. “The fans did everything they could to back the team, but we didn’t perform well. Chelsea were better on the day and clearly we couldn’t match their energy and intensity,” he said. “We created very little and we lacked freshness.”

Opposite number Enzo Maresca was full of praise for his side – especially the impressive Caicedo. “I think you have to be brave on the ball, we create many chances. For sure, in the moment, we need more consistency, and we can be closer to the top. [Caicedo] is top. With Rodri, they are for sure the best defensive midfielders [in the world].”

Tottenham ratings

Guglielmo Vicario – 7: A great save with his leg denied what looked like a certain Pedro opener in the first half and made several good stops but was ultimately let down by those in front of him.

Pedro Porro – 6: The Spaniard’s rushed clearance ricocheted off Alejandro Garnacho and into the path of Pedro for a golden Chelsea opportunity. That said, he kept Garnacho largely quiet out wide before coming off for Destiny Udogie.

Kevin Danso – 5: Didn’t do enough to deal with the threat of Caicedo and left Pedro in space to put Chelsea in front. Booked for catching Caicedo in the opening minutes of the second half, before he was replaced by Sergio Romero in the 60th minute.

Micky van de Ven – 5: He was the hero last week at Everton but was the villain this time around after giving away possession in a perilous position to gift Chelsea the decisive strike.

Djed Spence – 6: Was busy going forward, but like Van de Ven, lost out to Caicedo on the way to Pedro’s goal and was part of a home backline that looked vulnerable to the movement and pressing of their local rivals.

Joao Palhinha – 5: It was a tough night for Spurs’ midfield base, who were always second-best against the verve of Fernandez and vigour of Caicedo. Palhinha did his best to plug holes at the back but failed to progress the ball up the pitch.

Rodrigo Bentancur – 5: Booked in first-half stoppage time after leaving one on Reece James and the Uruguayan never looked like grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck. A poor touch let him down when a Spurs long-throw caused confusion in the Chelsea box in the second half. Replaced by Richarlison for the final half-hour.

Mohammed Kudus – 6: He ended a quiet first half by cutting inside and forcing a decent save from Robert Sanchez but ultimately didn’t do enough to test his opposite number Marc Cucurella and was cautioned in the 74th minute for a late challenge on the full-back.

Pape Matar Sarr – 5: It was an unfamiliar No10 role, and it looked like one for large parts of this game as he failed to carve out any opportunities.

Lucas Bergvall- N/A: Forced off inside the opening minutes after failing to pass concussion protocol following a blow to the head. Replaced by Xavi Simons.

Randal Kolo Muani – 6: The Frenchman was feeding off scraps, but he did create Spurs’ most significant first-half opening when he drove towards the Chelsea defence. Replaced by Brennan Johnson as part of a late triple substitution.

Tottenham subs:

Xavi Simons (for Bergvall, 7’) – 5: He’s had a difficult start to life in London and was unable to engineer anything in the way of meaningful openings for his side. Booked in the 59th minute for scything down Garnacho and the substitute was himself substituted in the 73rd minute and replaced by Wilson Odobert.

Richarlison (for Bentancur, 60’) – 5: No impact whatsoever from the Brazil striker.

Sergio Romero (for Danso, 60’) – 6: Gave Spurs a bit more fight in defence but it was too little, too late.

Brennan Johnson (for Kolo Muano 73’) – 5: Like those who went before him, the Spurs sub saw very little of the ball in dangerous areas and was unable to inspire a home comeback.

Destiny Udogie (for Porro, 73’) – 5: Slotted in at left back and allowed Spence to move to his preferred right back role, but he couldn’t stem the flow of Chelsea attacks down that side.

Wilson Odobert (for Simons, 73’) – 5: Failed to get into the game in a near-anonymous cameo.

Chelsea ratings

Robert Sanchez – 7: He didn’t have a great deal to do but was excellent when claiming crosses into his penalty area and distributed the ball well.

Marc Cucurella – 7: A good night’s work from Chelsea’s left back, who came out firmly on top against the dangerous Mohammed Kudus.

Trevoh Chalobah – 7: Booked for his part in some pushing and shoving following Bentancur’s poor challenge on Reece James in the first half. In the second, an excellent interception denied Kudus a chance just before the hour mark.

Wesley Fofana – 7: A good defensive shift from the Frenchman and he nearly turned provider with a pinpoint cross that met the head of Enzo Fernandez in the second half. Replaced by Tosin late on.

Malo Gusto – 6: Clumsily gave away a corner when Chelsea were totally on top in the first 20 minutes, but that was the only blemish on a steady performance from the right back. Replaced by Romeo Lavia with 15 minutes to go.

Reece James – 7: Playing in a midfield role alongside Caicedo and Enzo, James kept the Chelsea engine ticking over with good use of the ball and effective defensive work to help Gusto out. Wasn’t far away with a curling first-time effort in the second half.

Moises Caicedo – 9: It was the Ecuadorian’s tenacious pressing that opened the Spurs defence up, before prodding the ball to Pedro to scoop home the opener in what was a superb performance that was bristling with energy and physicality.

Pedro Neto – 6: The 25-year-old was largely feeding off speculative long balls from midfield but kept his full-back honest and had a couple of decent second-half opportunities when he found space in the Spurs penalty area. Brought off for Estevao for the final few minutes of normal time.

Enzo Fernandez – 7: The Argentine is so crucial to making this Chelsea side tick and his dynamism in midfield gave his side real control. Could’ve found himself on the scoresheet early in the second half but headed over. Booked for a high challenge in the second half that scraped the knee of Palhinha.

Alejandro Garnacho – 6: A quiet evening in the capital for the former Manchester United man. He did test the keeper in the first half with an effort from the edge of the box but spent most of the game on the periphery before being replaced by Jamie Gittens for the final 25 minutes.

Joao Pedro – 8: Should’ve opened the scoring when put through on goal in the 31st minute but made no mistake just a few minutes later when he swept home from six yards out after great work from Caicedo. The only disappointment for the Brazilian was that he didn’t come away from this game with one or two more goals.

Chelsea subs:

Jamie Gittens (for Garnacho, 66’) – 5: Blazed over the bar with the goal at his mercy following a swift Chelsea counter in injury time.

Romeo Lavia (for Gusto, 76’) – 6: Brought on to add further solidity to a watertight Chelsea midfield and did just that.

Estevao (for Neto, 85’) – N/A: Not quite enough time for the forward to make an impact.

Tosin (for Fofana, 89’) – N/A: Helped his side comfortably see the game out.

