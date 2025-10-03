Premier League predictions: Liverpool return to winning ways at Chelsea

Friday: Bournemouth v Fulham (11pm kick-off UAE)

Bournemouth's fine start to the season continued – the Cherries have lost just once in six games and sit sixth in the table – with an injury-time goal from Eli Kroupi earning them a 2-2 draw at Leeds United.

Fulham failed to make it three wins on the spin with their 3-1 loss at Aston Villa, which saw them drop out of the top half of the table in 11th place.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Fulham 1

Saturday: Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur (3.30pm)

Leeds were denied all three points and a third win of the season by Bournemouth's stoppage-time equaliser last week – after Joe Rodon and Sean Longstaff had put them 2-1 ahead – and are 12th in the standings.

Spurs go into the game on the back of three draws in four games across all competitions. Thomas Frank's side had to settle for a point at home to bottom club Wolves last weekend, maintaining their top-four spot, before fighting back from two goals down in their midweek Uefa Champions League draw with Bodo/Glimt.

Prediction: Leeds 1 Spurs 1

Arsenal v West Ham United (6pm)

Two late goals from Mikel Merino and Gabriel Magalhaes earned Arsenal a 2-1 win at Newcastle last time out, moving them back up to second in the table, two points behind Liverpool. The Gunners then beat Olympiakos 2-0 in their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Nuno Espirito Santos' first game since replacing Graham Potter as manager ended in a 1-1 draw at Everton thanks to Jarrod Bowen's second-half leveller. The Hammers remain second bottom, though, after four defeats in six games.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 West Ham 0

Manchester United v Sunderland (6pm)

Man United's stumbling start to the season continued with a 3-1 loss at Brentford that saw captain Bruno Fernandes miss a penalty for the second time this season. Ruben Amorim's team, down in 14th place, have already lost three league games and have yet to win two league matches in a row under the Portuguese coach.

Premier League new boys Sunderland are the season's surprise package with their 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday – thanks to Omar Alderete's first half goal – leaving them fifth in the standings.

Prediction: Man United 2 Sunderland 1

Chelsea v Liverpool (8.30pm)

Chelsea fell to a second successive league defeat with last week's 3-1 home loss to Brighton – that saw the Blues have a player sent off for the second week running – and have taken one point from three games. They were given a midweek boost in the Champions League, though, edging out Benfica 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

It has been a bad week for defending champions and table-toppers Liverpool, whose perfect start to the league campaign ended with a 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace. The Reds followed that up with a midweek Champions League defeat at Galatasaray.

Prediction: Chelsea 1 Liverpool 3

Sunday: Aston Villa v Burnley (5pm)

Villa secured their first win of the season when they defeated Leeds 3-1 which saw striker Ollie Watkins end his nine-game goal drought and moved Unai Emery's side out of the bottom three. In the Europa League on Thursday, Villa defeated Dutch side Feyenoord 2-0.

Burnley dropped into the bottom three after losing for the fourth time is six games, this time a 5-1 thumping at Manchester City despite going in at half-time all square at 1-1.

Prediction: Villa 2 Burnley 0

Everton v Crystal Palace (5pm)

Everton moved up to ninth in the table, level on eight points with four other clubs, despite only managing to draw at home to West Ham last time out and having gone three games without a win.

Palace are up to third place following their defeat of league leaders Liverpool, which saw Eddie Nketiah score the winner with virtually the last kick of the game. The Eagles are on a club-record 19-game unbeaten run across all competitions following Thursday's 2-0 win over Ukraine' side Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa Conference League.

Prediction: Everton 1 Palace 1

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (5pm)

Newcastle are down in 15th place after their last-gasp defeat to Arsenal despite taking a 34th-minute lead through record buy Nic Woltemade. On Wednesday, the Magpies got back to winning ways with a comfortable 4-0 win away to Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League.

New Forest manager Ange Postecoglou's tough start continued with a home defeat against Sunderland, having lost three and drawn two of his first five games in charge. At home to FC Midtjylland on Thursday, Forest lost 3-2.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 Forest 0

Wolves v Brighton (5pm)

Wolves ended a six-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw at Spurs, although Vitor Pereira would have taken all three points had they not conceded a goal deep into injury-time. They remain bottom of the pile, four points shy of safety.

Injury-time goals from substitutes Danny Welbeck and Maxim de Cuyper earned Brighton a 3-1 win at 10-man Chelsea with the Seagulls moving up to 10th in the table after only their second victory in six matches.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Brighton 2

Brentford v Manchester City (7.30pm)

After seeing off Manchester United 3-1 last weekend, with Igor Thiago scoring twice, Brentford now entertain Pep Guardiola's City at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees are 13th in the table.

Manchester City swept aside Burnley 5-1 with Erling Haaland notching a late double, taking his tally to eight in six league games as Pep Guardiola's team moved up to seventh. In the Champions League on Wednesday, City had to settle for a point at Monaco after conceding a late penalty.

Prediction: Brentford 0 Man City 2

