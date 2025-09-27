Erling Haaland stars in Manchester City's crushing win over Burnley as Liverpool and Chelsea stumble

Two Maxime Esteve own goals and a late Erling Haaland brace helped Manchester City beat Burnley 5-1 to make it 14 wins in a row over the Clarets.

On Kyle Walker's return to the Etihad Stadium. it was City's starting right-back Matheus Nunes who scored their key second goal, rifling in a 61st-minute volley to restore their lead after Jaidon Anthony cancelled out an early opener off Esteve.

Four minutes later the unfortunate Esteve inadvertently turned in Oscar Bobb's shot to effectively settle what had become a nervy game for City before two goals in four minutes from Haaland added some gloss to the scoreline.

City took an early lead when Burnley keeper Martin Dubravka palmed away Jeremy Doku's shot but it rebounded towards Phil Foden, and Esteve's hurried attempt to clear the danger went into the net instead.

Burnley equalised in the 38th minute from their first shot on target, when Anthony's shot took a deflection off Ruben Dias and went in. City regained the lead after the hour mark when Haaland's header set up a close-range finish by Matheus Nunes.

Esteve's second own goal came four minutes later, with Bobb's shot hitting the French defender before going in near the far post.

Haaland sealed the win for City with late strikes in the 90th and 93rd minutes.

City were in control now with Burnley's resistance broken and chances piled up. Haaland squandered a fine chance in the 86th minute but then turned in Doku's 90th-minute cross before capitalising on a mix-up between Esteve and Florentino Luis to add a fifth in stoppage time.

Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Liverpool at Selhurst Park. Getty Images

Liverpool stumble

Liverpool's perfect Premier League start came to a juddering halt at Crystal Palace on Saturday as substitute Eddie Nketiah's last-gasp winner gave the Eagles a deserved 2-1 win over the sub-par champions.

Ismaila Sarr smashed in from close range, his third goal in his last three games against the Reds, after Liverpool failed to clear a corner in the ninth minute.

Palace were rampant and could have been 4-0 up inside 25 minutes, with Liverpool grateful to a tame effort from Yeremy Pino and goalkeeper Alisson's superb saves from Daniel Munoz and Jean-Philippe Mateta to keep them in the contest.

Liverpool substitute Federico Chiesa's 87th-minute equaliser looked set to give the champions an absolute heist of a 1-1 draw.

But Nketiah fired past Alisson at the death, with Palace surviving a tense VAR review to move up to second place as the only remaining unbeaten side in the league.

Chelsea humbled

Brighton struck twice in second-half stoppage-time as 10-man Chelsea threw away the lead to slump to a 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Maxim De Cuyper's header put Brighton into the lead at the start of 11 added minutes to stun the home side, who had laboured ever since the dismissal in the 53rd minute of Trevoh Chalobah.

Substitute De Cuyper was left unmarked to nod the ball home after Mats Weiffer had turned Yasin Ayari's deep cross back into the box, before fellow substitute Danny Welbeck added a third - his second - to finish Chelsea off.

For the second time in as many league matches, Enzo Maresca had been left looking for answers following a red card.

This time he at least had the comfort of an advantage given to his side by Enzo Fernandez's header midway through the first half. But after Chalobah was sent off for denying Diego Gomez when through on goal - as at Old Trafford last weekend - Chelsea were made to improvise.

That they failed to do so raised questions again about this young side's ability to guile and organisational nous when under pressure.

