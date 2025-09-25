Fifa weigh up 64-team World Cup for 2030 in move that could benefit UAE

Fifa is considering expanding the World Cup to 64 teams to mark the 100th anniversary of the tournament in 2030.

Next summer's World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico will be the first 48-team event – up from 32 – but football's governing body is giving serious thought to an even bigger spectacle in 2030.

That tournament will be hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain, with special centenary matches being staged in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

No decision has yet been made, and if the 64-team plan is approved, the World Cup would then be expected to return to 48 teams in 2034 in Saudi Arabia.

Naturally, an increase in numbers would offer a greater chance for smaller footballing nations to participate – including the UAE.

The national team are still firmly in the mix for 2026 qualification, with them facing a pair of crunch ties in Doha next month.

Cosmin Olaroiu's side are in a three-man group alongside Qatar and Oman knowing that two wins will guarantee a place at next year's tournament.

Given their history of close shaves in attempting to reach a first World Cup since 1990, an increase to 64 teams would be extremely positive for their chances in the next cycle.

The news leaked after Fifa leaders met with the heads of state from Uruguay and Paraguay in New York, as well as leaders from South America's Conmebol and the head of Argentina's football association to discuss the idea.

“We want to call for unity, creativity, and believing big,” Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez said in a social media post. “Because when football is shared by everyone, the celebration is truly global.”

The Uruguay Football Association first presented the 64-team plan in March, according to the New York Times. The first World Cup took place in Uruguay in 1930.

The idea has, however, been met with a mixed reaction. Among the primary concerns is that an expanded World Cup would require 128 matches, further straining the sport's busy global calendar.

The first 48-team World Cup will take place primarily in the United States in 2026, with Mexico and Canada playing host to select games. The last time the tournament was in the United States was in 1994 when it was a 24-team gathering.

The field expanded to 32 teams in 1998 and has remained that way through the past seven tournaments, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that was won by Argentina.

The 2030 World Cup not only could have the most number of teams and matches ever, but is also set to be played on three continents and in six different countries.

Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina each will play host to one game at the start of the tournament. The majority of 2030 games will then be split among Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

“As we get closer to the date, we must reiterate that this cannot be just another event, it cannot be just another World Cup,” Dominguez added. “We believe this is a once-in-a-century opportunity.”

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Winners Best Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski Top Goal Scorer of All Time: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Best Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) Best Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea Best Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona Best Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy) Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy) Best Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini (Italy) Best National Team of the Year: Italy Best Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello Best Sporting Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City) Player Career Award: Ronaldinho