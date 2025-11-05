Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City secured a 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on November 2, 2025. Reuters
Erling Haaland finishes past Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to put Manchester City 2-1 up. Getty Images
City's Nico O'Reilly celebrates scoring in the 60th minute. Getty Images
Nico O'Reilly scores City's third goal against Bournemouth. Getty Images
Bournemouth's Tyler Adams pokes home to make it 1-1. PA
Tyler Adams, centre, celebrates scoring for Bournemouth in the 25th minute. Reuters
City striker Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the opening goal. Getty Images
Erling Haaland puts Manchester City ahead in the 17th minute. Getty Images
City manager Pep Guardiola shakes the hand of Nico O'Reilly after he scored the third goal. Getty Images
Manchester City's Erling Haaland wheels away after scoring the opening goal. PA
Sport

Football

Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund's most successful graduate returns to face old club as true master

Manchester City's Norwegian star one of many dynamic talents nurtured by Bundesliga club

Ian Hawkey
Ian Hawkey

November 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The trouble, when a club is as skillful at scouting talent, polishing it, and selling it on as Borussia Dortmund are, is that the old boys almost always come back to haunt you.

Some never seem to stop with their reminders that while Dortmund was their great launchpad, they can make it a punchbag too. When Robert Lewandowski scored the two goals that eliminated Dortmund from last season’s Uefa Champions League, he took to 29 - in 28 meetings - the total he had scored against his old club in the decade since he left Dortmund, aged 25, first for Bayern Munich and later moving onto Barcelona.

The previous European Cup campaign had taken Dortmund all the way to the final. They lost it to a Real Madrid galvanised by Jude Bellingham, who 10 months earlier joined Madrid, still only 19, from Dortmund for over €100 million.

Surveying elite football’s achievers and market-leaders has long been a bittersweet experience for Dortmund’s strategists, proud of a system that is as good as any at advancing individual careers and bringing in handsome transfer fees but reconciled to the fact those careers often soar higher elsewhere.

For Bellingham in 2024, read Ousmane Dembele in 2025. He was a Dortmund project, too, there for a single season before fetching a €100m-plus fee from Barcelona, who eventually let him go for barely half that to thrive at Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele’s role in spearheading PSG’s first European Cup triumph last May helped him to the Ballon D’Or. Lewandowski was the leading goalscorer in last season’s Liga. Christian Pulisic, a Dortmund prodigy at 17, then a Champions League winner with Chelsea, scored more times than any AC Milan player in 2024-25.

And three months ago, Alexander Isak, whom Dortmund brought to Germany from Sweden aged 17 on a hunch that turned out to be wise - even if he underwhelmed in his few games for Dortmund’s first team - became, at 25, the most expensive player ever to be transferred between two clubs in the English Premier League, Newcastle United and Liverpool.

And that’s not to mention the footballer well on the way to being regarded as the finest, most valuable, most impactful graduate of the many 21st century stars to have worn Dortmund’s distinctive yellow.

Erling Haaland may have some catching up to do on Lewandowski’s mass of career goals but he is 12 years younger than the 37-year-old Pole. He may never fetch a transfer fee as high as Isak’s or Bellingham’s, but that would only be because Manchester City, who paid Dortmund €60m for Haaland in 2023, now have him on a contract until 2034.

This evening at the Etihad Stadium, Haaland lines up for the second time against his former club and even though more than three years have passed since the first reunion, it is still vivid in Dortmund minds.

It was an early autumn Champions League game and City came back from 1-0 behind, their match-winning goal a showreel highlight: Haaland launched himself high into the air, his body almost horizontal, a big blond karate kid connecting an outstretched left foot to a Joao Cancelo cross.

His nearest marker, Nico Schlotterbeck, wore the look of a man who believed there was no way anybody could reach Cancelo’s pass and instantly regretted the assumption.

Dortmund hope to have Schlotterbeck fit for this evening, and ready to partner Algeria’s Ramy Bensebaini in as tough an assignment as any in elite football: keeping Haaland at bay.

His current run of form is eye-catching even by the Norwegian’s standards. His brace against Bournemouth at the weekend took him to 17 City goals for the season so far, across the Champions League and domestic football, at a rate of a goal every 66 minutes.

He has already this season eased into the top 10 list of all-time Champions League marksmen, a roll of honour that has Cristiano Ronaldo (140 goals), Lionel Messi (129) and Lewandowski (105) in the podium positions. Among the 10, Haaland alone averages over a goal a game. Keep that up and his 53 goals so far would become a century in less than 50 further appearances.

Might he one day overhaul Messi and Ronaldo? “No, not all,” replied Haaland on Tuesday. “That’s far off. Nobody can get close to them two.”

“I had 57 [goals for club and country] one season,” he did point out, “but I don’t think about records. I focus on the next game. It’s how I need to think.”

His overall City ratio is just shy of dipping beneath a goal every 90 minutes and the one concern, voiced by City head coach Pep Guardiola, is that, so dazzling is his current in front of goal that it might create a sense of dependency. Haaland has scored over 65 percent of City’s goals in their two principal competitions - he has been rested for the early rounds of the League Cup - this season.

“He’s our key man,” acknowledges Guardiola, adding that Haaland’s influence is also growing in the dressing room. He is part of the ‘leadership group’ with whom the coach exchanges ideas and seeks feedback, chosen for that role, said Guardiola, because “I have the feeling he always has an eye on what is best for the team.

“That is difficult to find in players of this sort of ability, a real world-class player to be incredibly humble. Normally strikers just think about goals. I know he will score goals and have that impact. But the more he is involved in many things, so much the better.”

Updated: November 05, 2025, 4:36 AM
